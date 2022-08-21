Why now is the time to focus on innovation | Bill McLoughlin





There is a saying that speaks to the value of acting today. “The best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago for him. The second best is today.”

Those who plant trees must do so with the awareness that they may not get the desired fruit or shade for which they seek profit for years. New ideas, new technologies, new processes, and investing in strategies are much the same.

With that philosophy in mind, Furniture Today launches a new conference. It’s called “The Innovation Event: Furniture 2030 and Beyond,” and will be held Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 in Winston-Salem, Innovation He’s Quarter of North Carolina.

Intentionally just before the opening of the High Point Premarket. It’s also, quite intentionally, 25 minutes from downtown High Point. For those who attend the premarket, he will have one or two hotel nights added to his already planned trip. Come get an education. stay for shopping

Most conferences and events focus on the present, and what we learn today is useful today.

So why hold such a forward-looking conference? The answer is very simple.

We want to ensure that furniture stores remain a vibrant, important and healthy channel for decades to come. The past two years have been an existential challenge for many furniture retailers. Decades-old companies are shutting down every day as the difficulty of keeping pace with Amazon, Wayfair, the upstart his DTC, and even the Top 100 of the Top 100 has taken a toll.

But what if you could learn how to compete more effectively? What if you had technology that could level the playing field? No, but what if there was a new way to reach consumers who would continue to do business with you given the opportunity?

You can and there is. That’s what this new event is for.

If you’ve seen our marketing, you might be saying, “Oh yeah, it’s the Metaverse conference.”

That’s just part of it. Yes, we are talking about the Metaverse, a virtual universe that represents the next iteration of the Internet. But that’s only part of the story. We have panels and speakers discussing technologies that can help you improve your store experience, accelerate web performance, and enhance your sales forecasting, ordering, and tracking capabilities.

And yes, we also talk about how to plan advertising, marketing and even sales in the metaverse. If you think it’s the distant future, think again. Introducing new marketplace concepts that enable retailers and consumers to reach consumers in a virtual environment. This will allow you to join the NFT frenzy and help build the tools and techniques to keep your business moving forward. decades to come.

We hope you will join us for this first event. We are just getting started and so can you.

