Android 13 is here and people are flocking to the Google Play Store to experience… iOS 16?





One of the biggest differences between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android is that the latter is easier to customize. With iOS 16, Apple began to loosen its grip on smartphone operating systems, allowing for more customization than ever before. With iOS launchers becoming so popular these days, it seems many in the Android camp want to try out the iPhone operating system. Android Launcher allows users to personalize their home screens, how they organize and interact with apps, and perform other tasks. Simply put, launchers allow you to change the design of your software, but unlike ROM or firmware swaps, you can’t make permanent changes. An Android launcher that’s been getting a lot of attention lately, Android smartphones is Apple’s latest smartphone operating system, and interestingly, it’s currently in beta.

This app helps Android users enjoy their iOS experience since iOS 13 and is updated every year to keep up with yearly changes.

Launcher iOS 16 brings iOS-like app icons, trays and widgets to Android devices, and also adds a dock and control center. It goes a step further by offering features that aren’t part of iOS 16, allowing users to recategorize apps in the app library, rename apps, and change home screen animations.

The app has been downloaded over 50 million times from the Google Play Store and a similar app called Phone 13 Launcher has been installed over 50 million times.

Of course, launchers don’t actually allow you to run another operating system on your device. It just makes the visual experience somewhat reproducible. Here’s what the developers of Launcher iOS 16 have to say:

Launcher iOS 16 sets a new standard for Android mobile operating systems. It makes your phone better than before. And now the amazing possibilities of launchers for mobile phones are open. With Launcher iOS 16, your phone becomes the most powerful, personal, and intelligent device ever.

Android continues to be the most popular operating system in the world, but there are signs that some Android users are considering abandoning the Google platform for iOS. The popularity of the iOS launcher is another sign that most of the Android community is ready to ship.

