Watchdog group calls review on US nuclear lab’s ‘fake’ process





Credits: CC0 Public Domain

The U.S. government plans to review the environmental impacts of operations at one of the country’s prominent nuclear weapons laboratories, but a notice issued Friday said the plutonium used in the country’s nuclear weapons The federal goal of increasing core production is ruled out.

The National Nuclear Security Administration said a review being conducted to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act will examine the potential environmental impacts of alternatives to operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory over the next 15 years. .

That work includes preventing the proliferation and use of nuclear weapons worldwide and other projects related to national security and global stability, the notice said.

Observers argue that regardless of the review, NNSA will go ahead with its plans to produce plutonium cores at Los Alamos.

A top-secret Manhattan Project laboratory in northern New Mexico during World War II, the birthplace of the atomic bomb was one of two sites used for the lucrative mission of producing plutonium cores. One. The other is the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

Democrats in New Mexico’s congressional delegation fought to make Los Alamos a beneficiary of the billions of dollars and thousands of jobs generated by the mission.

The U.S. Department of Energy has set deadlines for ramping up plutonium core production to 2026 and 2030, but it is unclear if the deadlines will be met given billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements still needed.

The watchdog group, which was critical of Los Alamos, said the NNSA would not seriously consider the escalating costs of preparing production, the future impact on the federal budget, and the potential environmental impact on neighboring communities and Native Americans. Instead of accusing it of passing the motion. tribe.

“This is a slow, bogus process designed to evade enforcement by citizens of the National Environmental Policy Act,” said Jay Coughlan, executive director of New Mexico, New Mexico. “A key sentence in NNSA’s announcement is that unless there are new decisions in the site-wide environmental impact statement, the agency will continue to implement decisions previously made behind closed doors.”

The Los Alamos Research Group, another New Mexico-based organization that oversees the lab’s activities, was prepared by the NNSA to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires some scrutiny before proceeding with a major federal project. said there were no signs of pausing. .

The group noted that new construction and operating costs for a new plutonium core manufacturing mission at Los Alamos will exceed $19 billion by fiscal year 2033.

According to planning documents related to the sprawling Los Alamos campus, lab personnel will allocate more than 4 million square feet (371,612 square meters) to bolster one of the main technical areas and the area where the lab’s plutonium operations take place. indicates the need for new construction of located. Thousands of new staff will also be needed.

Greg Mello, director of the Los Alamos Study Group, said: “This is a completely bogus process in which the NNSA feigns legitimacy and public acceptance of its reckless plans.

NNSA noted that in 2020 it conducted a supplemental analysis of its 2008 site-wide environmental impact statement, which focused on improving the infrastructure and capacity required for the laboratory to produce 30 plutonium cores per year. pointed out.

Toni Chiri, spokesperson for the NNSA’s field office in Los Alamos, said it was time for a new review to cover alternative activities to meet what she described as the “complete suite” of the lab’s mission. I was.

“NNSA looks forward to engaging with the public, governments and other stakeholders to receive their input on the process and results,” she said in an email.

You have until October 3rd to comment on the scope of your planned review.

US Determines Best Location Options for Nuclear Weapons Production (Updated)

2022 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Quote: Watchdog Group Calls Review on US Nuclear Lab ‘Fake’ Process (20 Aug 2022) https://techxplore.com/news/2022-08-watchdog-groups-nuclear-lab Retrieved Aug 20, 2022 from -sham.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-08-watchdog-groups-nuclear-lab-sham.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos