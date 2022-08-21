The fact that we are female founders has motivated us to continue





We started with another product. It was a recommendation engine for finding hidden gems while traveling. So the idea for Its July was the first month of summer. However, July.com was priced at $500,000 and July.com was only $2. I like names that have movement and Monday is the first day of the week, Tamar Liberman, CEO and co-founder of Its July, explained the idea behind the special name.

When I moved to my current job, I had no product and put my existing product on hold after 7 months of development. We did this because users told us they didn’t want to read about Jane Doe’s hidden gems and wanted to meet Jane Doe.

Tamar Liberman, Co-Founder and CEO July.

(Tamer Green)

Founded in May 2020, Its July is a family matchmaking platform where families around the world are matched to share their experiences together.We launched our service in Europe two months ago and have achieved 140% of growing in proportion. There are thousands of families who have joined the platform. Our operations span over 25 destinations and as we speak, we have POCs in three states in the US. participated in the contest. Six startups were selected and won first place. I plan to enter a larger competition in Arizona this November. So one of our strategic plans is to establish a presence in the state.

When asked if she felt that being an all-female founding has influenced her journey, Liberman said: female founder. I don’t know if it was a women’s issue, but I think it was the whole package that made our journey more difficult than the others.

When it comes to traction, let the product speak for itself. With traction, we have the power to tell our story, and I think this is what we were aiming for. I think the fact that we are female founders gave us the motivation to continue. That’s what got us here two years later.

When asked for his tips for success, Liberman replied: When I look back at a year and see where we are today, with competition wins, TV appearances, thousands of families using our products, and investors who trust us, I have to say Bravo to myself. I don’t get Even today, I imagine my future self grateful for the goals I have achieved. It’s difficult, but you have to keep looking forward. Also, you need to find the right team. We are all the same, but different enough to complete each other.

