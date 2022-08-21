Google will now promote original, relevant content — Transcontinental Times





United States: Google regularly publishes “Publishing Guidelines” for content. Search algorithms improve with each new update, but it becomes difficult for site administrators to follow the constantly evolving rules. Recent Google Search updates highlight the value of original content and its potential to improve performance in search results.

Website owners often overemphasize content that contains many keywords. They believe content optimized for search engines performs better. But the tech giant wants to reverse this trend of creating content for crawlers and instead display original content that responds to user queries.

Google introduces new changes to get its own content

Before publishing a topic, website owners should ask themselves a comprehensive list of questions contained in the official Google post. As always, you should consider whether your efforts are simply meant to boost rankings and increase traffic, or whether they are meant to benefit your readers.

Websites that rely heavily on tools and automation to create content will also need to adjust their approach. Google blacklists his website and webpages using such techniques.

Additionally, Google deranks articles that simply summarize existing information without adding new information. Similarly, Google penalizes content that claims to provide answers to unanswered questions. For example, pushing the release date of a movie, TV show, or product that wasn’t confirmed in the first place.

The upgrade will be phased out next week and will take two weeks to complete. If less important content exists only for search engines, we recommend removing it from your website. According to the company, removing unhelpful content can improve rankings for other content.

The new upgrade will initially affect the English website, with Google planning to eventually expand to other languages. If you don’t want to face the wrath of new updates, you should post, edit, and delete website content according to Google’s standards. A previous Google update focused on product review content and how to enhance it.

