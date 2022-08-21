Malaysian cultural icon Azah Aziz honored in Google Doodle





Google honors the late Azah Aziz with a special Google Doodle for his lifelong achievements in journalism and Malay culture.

If you go to Google’s homepage, you’ll find a graffiti of Azah wearing traditional clothes and holding a book against a background of Malay textiles.

If you don’t know what a Google Doodle is, it’s a special temporary change of the Google logo on the home page to commemorate a special event or icon.

Azah is the late mother of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz. She turned 94 today (August 21).

Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Dr Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, Aza Aziz and Mark Wu, Managing Director of Google Malaysia

I am very grateful to Google Malaysia for honoring my late mother as a journalist and in memory of her contribution to safeguarding our cultural heritage.

My mother has been an innovative journalist since the 1950s.

In her early years she wrote about women’s issues, women’s interests and women’s rights. She also wrote her diary.

Speaking at the Doodle launch at Google headquarters in Axiata Tower, Zeti said:

Zeti added that her late mother, who was also famous as Mak Ungku, seemed like a lifelong celebrity that people would recognize and try to get close to her whenever she went out.

In the field of journalism, she has provided her expertise to organizations such as New Straits Times, Berita Harian, Utusan Melayu and Wanita, a women’s magazine.

She was also the founder and president of organizations such as the Association of Women Journalists of Malaysia (Pertama).

Among notable figures she has interviewed throughout her journalistic career are former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, India’s only female prime minister to date, Indira Gandhi, the first woman sent from Russia to Including cosmonaut Valentina Nikolaveya Tereshkova.

My mother always joked that she was the wife of Professor Unk Aziz and was known as the mother of Governor Zeti Aziz. But she was a woman of extraordinary talent and should only be known by her name, Aza Aziz, a Malay cultural icon.

She also writes about the preservation of textiles and costumes in the Malay world, as well as the preservation of cultural heritage.

This is illustrated in her book, “Rupa dan Gaya Busana Melayu,” which describes the elaborate and wonderful textiles that Malaysians wear every day, she added.

Of note, Aza also wrote a book on Malay textiles and clothing.

Aza Aziz, Photo by Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz

With Zeti’s desire to make people more aware of the Malay cultural heritage embodied in textiles and clothing, she plans to translate the book and distribute it widely.

Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz, Azah Aziz, shared the story of his late mother, Azah Aziz, at the Google Malaysia office.

Azah repeatedly wrote in her book about the importance of valuing and cherishing our heritage.

Over the years Azah Aziz became interested in collecting antique garments and fabrics from the old Malay world. She owns over 100 types of traditional clothing such as baju kurung, baju melayu and kebaya.

To learn more about Azah Aziz, check out this video made by Google.

