Fortnite and Destiny 2 could crossover soon, what skins will you use?

The world of Fortnite collaborations and leaks about those collaborations is endless. Today I found two of my favorite topics of his directly in conflict with each other. German Fortnite leaker MidaRado posted a tweet yesterday asking readers to guess which of the four planned collaborations will be appearing in Fortnite next week.

The options were Family Guy, DOOM, and Lord of the Rings, but he went back and added Destiny in a follow-up tweet, saying he forgot it in the first list.

Naturally, as a Destiny diehard and someone dedicated to collecting as many ridiculously diverse IP skins as possible in Fortnite, I’m curious as to what the potential for a Destiny 2 X Fortnite crossover is. I’m looking forward to seeing if it will be deployed in the future.

My guess is that while I love Destiny and it’s certainly a big game, I probably won’t see a super-huge crossover event. Most of the other video game collaborations we’ve seen are just one or two skins. Kratos, Master Chief, Lara Croft, and other decorations. Bigger collabs might get in-game bonuses like Dragon Ball Zs Kamehameha or Nimbus Cloud items, but my guess is that Destiny 2 will probably end up with a few skins and some cosmetics at most. I guess.

But what skin? Destiny 2 has heaps of NPCs and of course customizable player guardians, but my picks are:

destiny 2

bungee

Zavala At this point, I don’t think there is a more iconic character in Destiny than Commander Zavala, who has been a mainstay of the series for almost eight years thanks to Lance Reddix’s energetic performance. If he has only one skin, it’s him. If there are two, I think he is one in the slot.

Cayde-6 Destiny 1, Cayde-6 was a big part of Destiny during the launch of Destiny 1 and Destiny 2, but he’s been dead since the Forsaken expansion in September 2018. If Bungie is doing this collaboration to further the game’s current development, a character with literally no content would be an odd choice. Destiny fans will still buy him.

destiny 2

bungee

Ikora Rey, Eris Morn, and Mara Sov These are three potential picks for other slots if you’re going for one male and one female skin, as is often the case with many Fortnite collabs. Ikora has been circulated as a name in past Fortnite skin interest surveys and recently had a revived role in the story.So is Eris Morn, she’s personally my pick. Mara Sov is already one of Destiny’s iconic and (sighing) hot characters, so there’s no doubt she’ll be considered.

destiny 2

bungee

Crow/Uldren A Crow skin with an Uldren variant? Over the past year, there hasn’t been a character with the most relevance to Destiny’s story. His story continues with each new season. he is a good choice

Shaxx – Although he doesn’t have much to do with the story these days, he’s an iconic character and has even participated in character interest surveys.

I don’t think the non-human character Caiatl would work in a hitbox, even if you stuffed her into Thanos form. Fallen Mithrax as her captain could work, but I think there are too many other IPs of her before starting a Destiny alien species for this. Well, maybe with one exception:

destiny 2

bungee

Witness Now, here’s a fun idea I had. If this collab is next week, Bungie will be launching his Lightfall. This will feature his The Witness, a new villain we only got a glimpse of. They can debut him as a skin, and the plume of smoke coming out of his head gains more faces the more kills he gets in the game.

Other Cosmetics Choose any number of jumpships that can be used as gliders. The back bling could be any of Destiny’s iconic guns, and it probably depends on the character featured (although someone has to get the Gjallarhorn). , or if you’re using light weapons, the Hunter Arc Staff or Void Blade, Titan Burning Maul, Warlock Dawnblade Sword. If this collaboration goes all the way to in-game items, that is, there are just too many possibilities given the sheer number of weapons and supers they have available.

Either way, this would be a pretty great collaboration, albeit on a smaller scale. I’ll post as soon as anything leaks out and see if this has anything to do with the reveal of Lightfall next week, or if we need to wait a little longer.

