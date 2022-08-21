You need to download Apple’s 15.6.1 update.See how





Apple released successive updates for iOS and Safari this week. Both are numbered 15.6.1. An iOS update was released on Wednesday and a Safari update was released on Thursday, both of which address security vulnerabilities. Apple is aware that these vulnerabilities may have been exploited, so it wrote that iOS and Safari should be updated as soon as possible.

According to Apple, iOS updates are recommended for all users. This addresses two of her vulnerabilities that iPhone and iPad users may encounter. One vulnerability could allow applications to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second is the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. It was in his WebKit. WebKit vulnerabilities also allow malicious content to execute arbitrary code.

Here’s how to download the iOS 15.6.1 update:

1. Open Settings.

2.[一般]Tap.

3.[ソフトウェア アップデート]Tap.

4. You will be prompted to download and install 15.6.1. If you have already downloaded 15.6.1, your phone will show that you are up to date.

If you get an error message while trying to download updates, don’t worry. Since the update is new and recommended for everyone, other people may be trying to download it at the same time. Keep retrying the download and install and the update will complete soon.

The Safari update also addresses WebKit vulnerabilities, which are present in some older operating systems. This update is intended to address vulnerabilities that could allow arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina.

Here’s how to download the Safari 15.6.1 update:

1. Click the Apple logo in the upper left corner of the screen.

2.[システム環境設定]Click.

3.[ソフトウェアの更新]Click.

Four.[今すぐ更新]Click. If you have already downloaded 15.6.1, there is no update available.

If you set your Mac to automatically download and install updates, the updates should install automatically in a day or two. However, there is no need to wait as this update resolves an actively exploited issue.

Now Playing: Watch This: Apple Previews New iOS 16 and iPhone Features

6:22

