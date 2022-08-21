Here’s how Google Docs users can easily assign tasks without leaving the app:





Google Docs is an important online tool used to create and edit documents. Google Docs users can now assign tasks to coworkers and have them appear in their task list. This feature is similar to Keep’s checklist feature, except that users can tag others to assign them specific tasks.

Any user with access to the document can view the task list. This includes the name of the person assigned the task, when the task was completed, and whether the task was completed. This way everyone working on the assignment can be kept up to date.

To do that, you first need to create a checklist. Once complete, a task icon will appear to the left of the check box. Clicking on the task icon will open a small window where you can enter the name of the person you want to assign the task to.

When someone makes edits or modifier parameters such as title, due date, task completion, etc., the updates are reflected in Google Docs and Google Tasks. However, to use the new features, your admin must enable Google Tasks for her for your domain. If you’re an end user, you need edit access to the document to create or edit tasks.

Google says it will gradually roll out the feature starting August 17th for Rapid Release domains, while the feature will be available for Scheduled Release domains starting August 31st. However, it can take up to 15 days from the release date for features to appear.

Also, the Tasks feature is only available to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers, but not to individual Google Account users. The Google Docs Tasks integration is a very useful feature for those who want to assign tasks from within Google Docs.

Earlier this year, Google announced that Docs would allow users to select multiple individual sections of text. This is a feature that many people appreciate.

