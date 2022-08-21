Runway Growth Capital Joins Life Sciences Team with New Dallas Managing Director » Dallas Innovates





Brannon Morisoli focuses on investing in the life sciences industry, building relationships with leading venture capital firms and supporting life sciences teams. [Illustration: courtesy photo, istockphoto]

California-based Runway Growth Capital, which provides growth loans to both venture and non-venture companies seeking alternatives to raising capital, announced the hiring of Brannon Morisoli as Managing Director of Life Sciences Did.

Based in Dallas, Morisori continues to build relationships with leading VC firms that support top life sciences management teams, while expanding its relationships with banks and brokers. Runway’s industry partners include VCs, PE firms, investment and commercial banks.

Debt Equity Solutions for Life Sciences Companies

Morisori will focus on investing in the life sciences industry and build flexible debt-equity solutions that allow borrowers to focus on achieving their business goals, Runway said in a statement.

According to the company, the life sciences ecosystem is complex. That’s why it’s important to understand the difficult road from concept to commercialization.

Revitalize life sciences with venture debt that minimizes dilution

With the tagline “Other Growth Capital,” Runway Growth Capital seeks life sciences companies at the forefront of clinical development and healthcare innovation.

That capital can help companies focus on those results, Runway says. Typical loan amounts range from $10 million to $75 million for him, the company said, with proceeds typically used to extend runways, accelerate growth, refinance other debt, and finance acquisitions.

Morisori will report to Igor Dacruz, Managing Director of Life Sciences.

Life Sciences continues to be a runway focus. Brannon’s sector expertise, origination experience and expansive life his science His network makes him the ideal person to continue expanding the practice, DaCruz said in a statement. .

Morrisoli said the life sciences MD has a responsibility to “identify life sciences companies that can benefit from debt to strengthen their balance sheets and drive growth.”

Morisori Joins Life Science Team Amid DFW Boom

Morisori was drawn to Runway’s “rapid growth, strong brand and reputation as a great partner,” noting that it has a strong life sciences foundation. He joined his Life Sciences team at a time when Life Sciences was booming in North Texas. Recently, in his 2022 report for Commercial Edge, “Top 20 U.S. Large Cities for Life Sciences,” Dallas Fort His Worth was ranked for the first time.

Morisori previously served on the board of directors of SWK Holdings, focused on providing innovative capital solutions to a wide range of healthcare and life sciences companies.

Prior to that, he was an investment analyst at Presidium Group, where he played a key role in closing over $100 million in transactions for a real estate PE firm.

An industry with a working knowledge of the life sciences and medical device fields, Morisori began his career as a researcher and has been published in leading neurology journals. He also gained operational experience while serving as his Manager of Marketing Services at his Neurografix, a venture-backed medical technology start-up.

Boston technology managing director also named

In addition to life sciences, Runway Growth Capital also serves technology and consumer industries.

The company also announced a new managing director of technology. Ted Cavan works outside of Boston and also reports to DaCruz. According to the company, Cavan will work with late- and growth-stage technology companies, with a focus on enterprise software.

entrepreneur’s partner

Runway Growth Capital LLC was founded in 2015 by industry veteran David Spreng and is an investment advisor to investment funds. Those include Runway Growth Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development firm, and other private funds that lend growth capital to companies in need instead of raising equity, according to the company. increase.

Runway works with fast-growing companies based in the US and Canada. Since inception, the company has funded 61 of his companies and to date he has $1.8 billion in financing commitments.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

