The art market moves forward with a rocky crypto romance





An Italian project to digitize the works of masters such as Raphael has run into problems.

The closest thing to owning a world-famous piece of art is buying a cheap poster from a gallery, but art dealers are determined to harness technology to attract new collectors.

Anida Schneider, a former banker based in Switzerland, is one of those pushing a new ownership scheme for a small fee.

“Not everyone can invest $1 million,” she told AFP. “So I came up with the idea of ​​splitting it up and building it on the blockchain like a mutual fund.”

Each purchaser gets an NFT, a unique digital token created and stored on the blockchain, the computer code that underpins the cryptocurrency.

Crypto assets have been routed by plummeting values, collapsing projects and growing scandals this year, but the NFT art sector has weathered the storm better than the rest of the crypto world.

NFT artwork sales were about $2.8 billion last year, according to analyst firm Nonfungible, down only slightly in the first half of the year.

Collectors and artists are the most eager to experiment with this technology, even if it means owning only part of a digital copy of a painting.

A fifth of the 300 collectors surveyed by Art+Tech Report said they already have so-called partial ownership.

Schneider’s Liechtenstein-based company Artessere sells square paintings by Soviet artists such as Oleg Zerkov and Simon Ochstein for €100 or €200 ($100 or $200) apiece.

She has spent ten years reselling them.

Schneider owns the paintings he sells, which allows him to avoid legal complexities, but his attempt to provide novel digital ownership schemes for publicly owned works is trickier. It has been proven that

‘Complex and unregulated’

Thirteen Italian museums recently signed a deal with Cinello, a company that sells limited-edition digital reproductions, to provide ownership of digital replicas of masterpieces.

Purchasers will receive their own high-definition digital copy to project on screen and a certificate from the museum to receive half of the proceeds.

The company staged a glamorous London show in February, showcasing digitized works by Renaissance masters such as Raphael, Leonardo and Caravaggio. Since then we have sold only a handful of them.

But the Italian Ministry of Culture is upset that a replica of Michelangelo’s “Doni Tondo” sold for around €240,000, yet received less than a third of the revenues made by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery. is said to have been erected.

A ministry spokesman said last month that the issue was “complicated and unregulated” and urged museums not to sign new contracts on NFTs, according to multiple media outlets.

“We don’t sell NFTs,” Cinero boss Francesco Rosi told AFP.

Buyers can request an NFT to match their image, but the company says it has its own patented system for securing ownership, calling it a DAW.

mixed blessing

Cinello says he has digitized more than 200 works, the sales of which have brought in an additional €296,000 to Italian museums.

But the company’s difficulties in Italy highlight the pros and cons of NFTs.

Covering everything from computer game avatars to million dollar cartoon monkeys, the NFT sector is riddled with fraud, counterfeit works, theft and wash trading.

Losi said he was fully aware that NFTs could be used “in the wrong way” and he wasn’t sure what the future holds for NFTs in the art world.

Anida Schneider emphasized that her project is protected by Liechtenstein law. Liechtenstein is one of the first countries to pass legislation regulating blockchain companies in 2019.

Beyond that, she said her insurance would cover damage to the artwork, and although she didn’t give exact details, she also factored in the possibility of the painting’s value declining.

“I hope that doesn’t happen,” she said. “For me, it is very important to bring this idea to market.”

