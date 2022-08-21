Personalization and innovation can be drivers of change





The traditional one-size-fits-all approach to acute and chronic disease has served us well over the last few decades. Going forward, it is predicted that human health will gradually improve through the use of a personalized approach to all humans using technology. This change is being driven by Digital Therapeutics, which is currently revolutionizing the healthcare sector. Patients can access evidence-based therapeutic interventions driven by high-quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a wide range of physical, mental, emotional, and behavioral conditions. increase.

So far, prescription drugs remain status quo. However, this approach is often fallible. In addition to this, there are differences in habits, habits, or food preferences. Undoubtedly, health, illness, and drug reactions also vary from person to person.

This is where digital platforms enable personalized medicine by combining technology and human services for the daily analysis and monitoring of data. As a result, health issues can be better identified and corrective action initiated in a timely manner. A typical digital treatment platform includes a patient-facing app, a program design portal, a coaching his backend, and a human team. The app gives patients access to personalized data and tracking, and coaches can see interaction and progress on the backend, all controlled through the program design portal.

Diabetes management, for example, is an area where a holistic approach is really needed, but the options available are limited. But technology can help, as doctors and health care providers can now understand how blood sugar responses change to different foods, fitness profiles, eating habits and exercise attitudes, and can develop personalized treatment plans. This ensures equal attention is given to all aspects including nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress management, monitoring and compliance, awareness and motivation and support. Daily data monitoring lets patients know the urgency and where changes need to be made.

Another major challenge that is common is patient adherence to treatment. Studies show that treatment adherence is a major problem in the management of chronic diseases. People stop taking the drug when they feel the symptoms are gone. According to WHO, this may have a more direct impact on patient outcomes than the specific treatment itself. But now, he can reverse the situation using two approaches: patient education and smart diagnostics. Digital platforms can provide highly personalized education to every patient according to age, clinical condition, medications, comorbidities, diet and fitness. Smart diagnostics, on the other hand, ensures daily monitoring and analysis of data that helps patients adhere to treatment plans, significantly improving outcomes.

Most chronic diseases such as diabetes, PCOS, obesity, and hypertension are the result of sedentary lifestyles, so a personalized plan can have amazing benefits in managing and treating them. Associated risk factors such as deficiencies, food abuse, alcohol consumption and smoking affect each individual differently. can produce. Areas where digital therapeutics are already being applied include diabetes reversal, weight loss, PCOS management, improved dialysis quality and home monitoring of dialysis for kidney disease patients, improved heart health, mental health outcomes and stress. These include better management and enhanced respiratory care.Monitoring of stroke treatment and rehabilitation

Another area of ​​technology-enabled potential is large group risk screening and clinical decision support for physicians in rural primary health care centers in India. This has the potential to revolutionize the field of chronic disease management. Risk screening can be done at the community level and data sent to doctors at primary health care centers who can prescribe medications and give advice. Treatment adherence can be monitored at the local level, thus setting up a healthy cycle of systematic medical evaluation, referral and treatment.

Digital treatment programs can also lead to improved health outcomes at the organizational level. Investing in the metabolic, physical, and mental health of your employees can provide your company with rich returns in the form of increased productivity and performance. In fact, never before has technology and biology come together to deliver such significant health outcomes as they do today.

