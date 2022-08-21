Want to be an effective leader?Follow the next 12 steps





After 30+ years in business, I can guarantee you one thing. It’s a rapid change. The business world is like an ocean current. Industry innovation and technological change are in constant flux. The most effective leaders embrace change and don’t hesitate to adapt. Change is constant, but I believe there are fundamental building blocks of leadership that stand the test of time. Regardless of industry, company, or era, the characteristics of the most successful leaders remain the same. I share my take on this topic of leadership in the hope that readers can learn from it. That being said, I am always evolving as a leader myself, so I welcome a variety of perspectives as well. Whether you’re an aspiring young leader full of passion and curiosity, or an experienced leader looking to hone your skills and approach, we hope you’ve found this article helpful and relevant. Here are 12 keys to being an effective leader.

[Photo: Courtesy Capgemini Americas]make your own luck

Aspiring leaders find ways to be persistent without being obnoxious. It’s perfectly fine to stay in your lane and push the envelope to tackle new opportunities in your area of ​​interest while doing well in existing jobs. If you want something, ask for it. . . go get it. Don’t always wait for your career to happen. make it happen.

follow your passion

Being an effective leader is hard enough, but how can you empower and motivate the team around you if you’re not passionate about the area you’re leading? Focus on following your passion. The first is to discover exactly what it is. If you’re not sure, take steps to identify it by gaining new experience in different areas. Perhaps it’s a desire to see a particular industry, a particular field of technology, or the world. And remember: your passion can change over time.

improve public speaking

It’s difficult to effectively lead a large team if you don’t have the confidence to speak in front of a group. If you know where to look, you have the opportunity to improve your public speaking experience. Whether it’s an “all hands call” presentation or a presentation to a client or project team, it’s important to create and seize opportunities to speak in front of large groups and share experiences.

have a positive influence

My grandmother and father taught me something very important. In the world of business, habitual negativity is a slippery slope. Effective leaders change mindsets to evoke positive emotions in those around them. Something that might have been a “problem” or “problem” can instead be an opportunity to improve.Positive influence is contagious and makes work more enjoyable for you and your employees.

be humble

Based on the previous points about positive influence, the most effective leaders understand the importance of humility. You may be the smartest person in the room, but other people are more likely to learn about themselves by letting work, results, and performance speak for themselves, rather than hearing you talk about how great you are. Leaders with big egos and self-centered behavior will eventually hit a wall.

to be omnipotent

Being an expert in something is important, but effective leaders are balanced and avoid showing that they have “tragic flaws” that slow their career progress. , tend to be “good or good” in most or all categories of leadership. For example, talent management, ability to sell and deliver or produce results, interpersonal skills, relationship building skills. You don’t necessarily have to be the best at something to be successful as a leader. However, my experience is that it should be balanced.

Prioritize interpersonal skills

It’s all about relationships. With countless projects I’ve worked on in my career, I’ve always tried to get along with everyone on the team. It starts with being honest, investing time in these relationships, respecting all opinions, and being careful how you treat people. , how to say Effective leaders, regardless of their role or experience level, have the interpersonal skills to communicate effectively with anyone at any time.

meet the deadline

I am a big believer in work life balance. However, sometimes in your career, deadlines are more important than the “8 to 5” mentality. Effective leaders find ways to balance while finding ways to meet important deadlines. Committing to deadlines in addition to hard work builds trust and can show stakeholders that you are a dependable and trustworthy person, often leading to additional responsibilities.

take care of you

Certain situations require extra effort, but nothing is more important than protecting your own mental, physical, and mental health and well-being. Everyone has their own approach, but finding that balance between mind, body, and spirit helps effective leaders stay sharp, focused, and have a lasting positive impact.

continue re-education

Whether it’s training, reading, or side projects, even the most senior leaders never stop learning. The journey to growth and development is ongoing, and effective leaders are constantly retraining and discovering ways to improve. Especially in 2022, when technology is changing faster than most humans can adapt, he will eventually be left behind if he is not continuously learning.

be self-sufficient

In the early stages of their career journey, employees often need supervision in completing their daily tasks, and that’s perfectly fine for a reasonable amount of time. However, one of my early career goals was to show that I could handle the role with minimal supervision. Managers who are confident in their ability to be “independent value-added workers” are eligible for promotion early on. If you have the ability to be independent, the obvious next step is to lead and lead others.

become an expert in something

Rotational assignments are great for helping someone trying to understand their career passions and direction. However, at some point it helps to become an expert in the subject matter. For example, if you work in the fields of data, analytics, and AI, you may be exposed to data transformation, business intelligence, data science, machine learning, or advanced AI technologies. Ultimately, however, specializing in one or more of these areas becomes increasingly important as you strive to become a manager and leader.

