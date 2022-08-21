OnePlus Nord Earbuds, Smartwatches and More Coming Soon: What to Expect





Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus recently launched its Nord series in India, and its prices have won the hearts of many. Now, a prominent informant claims on his Twitter that the Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to launch new audio products and some AIoT devices. Although OnePlus has not commented on the launch of these products.

According to informant Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord wired earbuds are set to launch next month. These earphones were recently launched in the European market. Therefore, similar products are expected in India. These earphones are expected to feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers and his 3.5mm audio jack.

The OnePlus Nord earbuds come in a single black variant. This audio device is believed to be IPXR rated and features in-line controls with volume buttons.

Sources suggest that they expect these OnePlus earbuds to cost less than $1000. However, the price of the OnePlus Nord wired earbuds on the European market is around 19.99 euros, which is around 1,500.

In addition to OnePlus earbuds, the Chinese tech giant will also unveil Nord-branded smartwatches and wireless earbuds. Additionally, a recent leak highlights that the OnePlus Nord watch could cost around $5,000 in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India in addition to the global market. The smartphone is the first T-series to arrive in two years. The OnePlus 8T is his last T-series phone to launch in 2020. The new handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and supports 150 watts of charging. A major update to the OnePlus 10T is that the company has removed the alert slider from the device.

The OnePlus 10T will come in three variants. The base model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price is 49,999 yen. Other variants of this phone are 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 16GB RAM+256GB ROM, priced at 54,999 and 55,999 respectively. OnePlus’ new smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,412 pixels. The phone’s screen uses Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) technology and is overlaid with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

