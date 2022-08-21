Google is working to bring important missing features to Wear OS





At this time, if you’re switching to a new phone and using the same Wear OS smartwatch, your only (officially supported) option is to reset the watch and start over. It’s not an ideal scenario, but it looks like help is on the horizon.

See, as discovered by an XDA developer (opens in new tab), there is code in the Google Play Services app for Android that allows you to backup your Wear OS data to Google One in the cloud before syncing to your wearable. (possibly later). telephone exchange).

For example, you have the text string “Back up your device with Google One” and the option to select the Google account you want to use for the backup. From previously discovered code, this looks like an opt-in feature.

waiting game

From what we know so far, there’s no indication as to when this feature will roll out to users. It’s not clear how much of a priority it is.

However, the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel Watch, scheduled for around September or October, would be a great time to add some major new features to Wear OS, like most smartwatches running Wear OS. , or at least we assume that the smartwatches launched in recent years will be upgraded.

With Samsung recently launching the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Apple Watch 8 due to launch before the end of the year, Google is poised to launch its first product in the category in the smartwatch space. competition is tougher than ever.

Analysis: Google finally gets there

It’s encouraging that Google is finally working on Cloud Backup for Wear OS, but given all the internet expertise the company has, it’s a shame it took Google this long to add this feature. That’s what it is.

Google also spent time cleaning up Android backups. Transferring your phone’s data to a new device was a pain for years until Google finally released official apps and services (including Google One) to make the process much easier.

You can now back up your data from your Android or iOS device to Google One. This also doesn’t count against your storage allowance (so it doesn’t matter if you pay for extra capacity). The Wear OS version will likely work as well.

But don’t hold your breath. According to code found on Google Play, this is still an early feature, so it may still be a while before seamlessly switching between Wear OS smartwatches. phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-is-working-on-bringing-a-crucial-missing-feature-to-wear-os The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos