7 Google Chrome Clever Tips to Boost Your Productivity





Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser. But did you know that you can turn Chrome into a timer, text editor, and currency converter? In the next article, we’ll cover these hacks and many more. Try it now.

1. Turn Google Chrome into a text editor

Sometimes you’re in such a hurry that you can’t open various apps like Word or Notepad. In such a case, it would be convenient to be able to take notes directly on the browser.

In the future, this will no longer be an issue. Just open a new tab and enter: data:text/html, .

The URL will open an editor window where you can start typing right away. Later, you can copy and paste the text into a Word document or another location and save it.

2. Find reliable sources with Google Search

If you need to write a report or white paper, you need a reliable and reputable source, such as a public database or academic library. Unfortunately, it’s rare to find them on the first page of Google SERPS. However, there are tricks you can use to actively search for trusted sources.

Open a new window in Chrome and enter the following search query into Google.

The site:*.gov keyword.

site:*.edu Keywords

The site:*.org keyword.

Replace “keywords” with search terms that are relevant to your work. Through the abbreviations presented, Google currently searches specifically for information from government agencies and organizations.

3. Search for specific websites

Another form of search includes websites, among others. You may be familiar with the CTRL+F Find function, which only works on selected pages. When searching large websites, you need other means of quick access.

Again, a clever search query for Google’s site:website.com keyword. For example, to search for “gaming pc” on his website at our company, enter “site:basic-tutorials.com gaming pc”.

Chrome tip: Search for keywords on specific webpages4. Use the search bar for conversions

You don’t need to open a specific web page to convert between units of measure or currencies. It is enough to enter the measurement value (e.g. “10 meters”) into the search bar of your browser. This is because Google automatically offers different conversions. You can also select other units using the Browser Tools drop-down menu.

Chrome has its own tools for converting currencies and units5.Search for specific file types

With this trick you can google any file format. To do this, enter the search command “keyword:file type”.

Example: If you are looking for JPG images with the keyword “gaming”, enter the search command “gaming:JPG”. If you search for PDFs with the keywords “SEO marketing”, the command will be “SEO-marketing:PDF”. Google will show the best results for the specified file format.

6. Use Google Chrome as a timer or stopwatch

You can also use Google for time management by using the search terms ‘stopwatch’ or ‘timer’. Sure, you would normally use a smartphone app for this, but this method also provides an “emergency timer” directly in your browser.

Productivity Tip: Use a timer for the so-called Pomodoro technique. This is to split the workload into his 25 minute sessions and after each session he takes a 5 minute break. This technique can help you become more organized and focused.

7. Save open tabs

In case you don’t know, I clicked once too quickly and accidentally closed the tab. To completely solve this problem, Chrome offers an extension called Session Buddy. This allows you to save and restore open tabs (or browsers) in case you accidentally close them.

Another option is to bookmark all open pages. Here’s how:

Go to the Chrome menu icon in the top right corner,[ブックマーク]Select a menu item. Click Bookmark All Tabs from the submenu or press CTRL+SHIFT+D. Choose a name for the folder where you want to save the tab. Then you can go there anytime. Conclusion: If it’s easy, why is it hard?

Google Chrome has a lot of potential if you understand the many hacks and features. We hope you found a tip or two from this list helpful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://basic-tutorials.com/tutorials/software-tutorials/7-clever-google-chrome-tips-for-more-productivity/

