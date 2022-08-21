Malaysian cultural icon Azah Aziz honored in today’s Google Doodle





A Google Doodle marked the late Aza Aziz’s 94th birthday. screen grab from google

Ashley Yung

Sunday, August 21, 2022 12:03 MYT

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 21 Malaysian internet users who jump on the Google search engine today may notice someone saying a different greeting. It is none other than Aza Aziz, a Malaysian cultural icon.

The Google Doodle marked the 94th birthday of Toko Budayawan Melayu, or the late Aza Aziz, who was considered a figure of Malaysian culture.

Sharifa Aza Binti Saeed Mohammad Al-Saghof, affectionately known as Mak Ungu, was born on August 21, 1928 in Singapore.

Thanks to his mother, Azizah Jaafar, Azah Aziz fell in love with language, culture and art, and still remembers them. Her passion for Malay fabrics grew when she inherited her fine collection of early Malay fabrics and garments from her mother, paving the way for her to become a respected expert on Malay culture. He was taken.

She shared her deep passion for the Malay language and culture with the late Royal Professor Unkh Abdul Aziz bin Unkh Abdul Hamid, Malaysian economist and speaker. Their daughter, her Ungku Zeti Akhtar bint Ungku Abdul Aziz (TanSri Zeti Aziz), has made a name for herself as the first female governor of Bank Negara.

Azah Aziz has devoted almost 40 years of her life to journalism. She started out as secretary of the Straits Times, where she founded the Malaysian Association of Women Journalists and from 1971 until 1978 she was its first president.

She fought for women’s rights and championed issues such as pay equality, a separation tax for working wives, and a Muslim family fix. She has also chaired a number of offices including Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islamic (Pertiwi) and Founder of the Islamic Women’s Action Organization.

Among the names of the families she interviewed during her journalism days were Indira Gandhi, India’s former Prime Minister and first female prime minister, boxing legend Muhammad Ali and his family, and the first female spaceman to go into space. There was Valentina Nikolaeva, an aviator. – Tereshkova.

As if these achievements weren’t enough, Azah Aziz later founded her own publishing company and became one of the first women in Malaysia to publish books on poetry, games and songs for children. rice field. Storks and Birds, Kenang Kenek, Budi Memories, Malay Poems, Art Park, Children’s Dendang and Dondang, and many more.

Over the years, Azah Aziz has maintained the flame for his love of art and textile burning.

She has amassed an amazing collection of over 100 traditional garments such as Baju Kurung, Baju Melayu, Kebaya, antique garments and fabrics from the old Malay world.

With a deep knowledge of costume, jewelry and textiles, Azah Aziz has been a go-to for everything, introducing Malay culture and customs to people around the world through art festivals and international seminars.

She is the author of Malay textiles, including the seminal book Rupa dan Gaya: Busana Melayu on Malay textiles and clothing, which discusses the influence of cultural values, traditional practices and historical developments on its evolution. Wrote over 10 books on the subject.

Her daughter, Tan Sri Zeti Aziz, says she would have been here if not for Azah Aziz’s constant support.

Tan Sri Zeti Aziz said her mother was a fighter and had a very strong passion for issues she believed in. Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

She was a fighter and had a very strong passion for the issues she believed in.

Growing up, she thought very liberally about many issues and wrote passionately about women’s rights, children’s rights, but I wouldn’t call her a feminist.

I remember her being interested in writing when I was little. She wrote about textiles, costumes, how they were worn, and cultural heritage.

She believed that if you wanted to wear modern clothing, you should always wear it, whether it was Western modern clothing or one from another country, but you Zetty believed that one’s traditional clothing structure should not be altered in order to preserve and preserve sexuality.

What is unique about her mother’s book on textiles, she said, is that it incorporates 100-year-old classics and poetry, giving her greater insight into the beauty and special characteristics of textiles. rice field.

I want the world to know the Malay cultural heritage embodied in the textiles and costumes I have translated the book into English, she said, adding that the book will be published soon and widely distributed.

To learn more about Azah Aziz, check out this video made in her honor by Google Malaysia.

