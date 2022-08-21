Brokers are looking to spend on technology for agents





What rises must fall. That seems to be the case today, given the stock prices and employee numbers of anything tech-fueled that could have boomed during the pandemic.

In the world of residential real estate, look no further than Redfin and Compass. Both platforms, known for using more online marketing than traditional brokerage firms, announced job cuts earlier this summer. RE/MAX has announced plans to cut its workforce by 17% of his this summer. Most of these positions were expected to come from the broker’s booj platform, a customer relationship management tool for brokers and agents.

Does this mean a real estate world that is often assumed to be slow to adopt innovation, thwart disruption, and continue business as usual?

But that could mean an era of cost-benefit analysis of which technologies work best as the real estate industry moves beyond the era of the pandemic boom.

In-house? Or outsource?

Disruptor created a kind of chaos. But at the end of the day, we are human. After all, it’s a very emotional and important part of us, our family, and our portfolio. I think what technology can do is simplify things. You can make it more transparent.

What is being cut compared to what is more easily obsolete in the real estate tech realm? RE/MAX’s booj layoffs may indicate that customer relationship management services are undervalued but the company plans to outsource and offer them on kvCORE, a platform provided by technology provider Inside Real Estate. We are developing our own technical department.

There are still many places where technology can play a role in the real estate industry. But maybe the brokerages themselves don’t take care of all the research and development.

Customer relationship management software, which can provide everything from market statistics to other data sets needed to manage customer relationships, remains very important for brokers, says Lund. She also offers other services, which she calls lifelong customer technology that help maintain customer relationships.

The platform Milestone connects brokers and homeowners while also acting as a kind of homeowner management software between buying and selling (e.g. keeping repair reminders and equipment manuals on hand). think about it). It also means that realtors are the conduit between homeowners and, say, repair technicians and the uncertainties of various customer review sites.

This, Lund said, gives clients an opportunity to keep working with realtors who, frankly, have strong ties to the community.

Still an Important Recruiting Tool

Just because brokerages are adopting a selective and curated approach to technology doesn’t mean the real estate industry will enter an era of massive technology and disruption. Both Compass and Redfin continue to be major forces to consider in the markets they serve.

Compass CEO Robert Refkin said last week that the technology his brokerage firm offers agents is competitive enough to stop cash and stock payments to agents affiliated with the company. He even said he thought it would be But a courageous tale comes as Compass is flooded with red ink from a slowing national real estate market.

Still, uncertainty can remain as to how much technology and vast resources a real estate company would need to develop and manage in-house as a recruitment tool.

It goes without saying that technology is very important in the real estate industry. Larry Rideout, chairman and founder of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, said this was the end goal for many companies and it worked well during a time when the market was completely insane. increase. But now that the market has stabilized somewhat, I think everyone will probably shift.

The world appears to be weathering the pandemic and returning to more face-to-face business deals, even as the housing market slumps amid higher interest rates than in the first few years of the pandemic.

This means less willingness to compete for deeds against multiple competing offers, less blind sights and a return to traditional bargaining, trading and personal relationships.

Those at more traditional brokerages see it as a recruiting tool.

I feel our company can withstand something like this. It will be a safe haven for those unable to sustain the model, Al said. Becker, chief operating officer and executive vice president of brokerage Jack Conway,

