4 things Google Maps needs to improve





Google Maps may be one of the best navigation apps, but it’s not perfect.

After years of relying on Google Maps to get me anywhere, save money on fuel, and make sure I don’t miss the last train, I know both its pros and cons. .

Here are four improvements we’d love to see in Google Maps.

Google Maps needs to be more accurate

Google Maps is generally pretty accurate. Traffic alerts and travel times are consistently correct and the route always gets you where you want to go.

That said, it’s possible to make mistakes in the finer details. Recently, the speed limits shown on maps are often incorrect for certain roads. Too high or too low on certain legs of the trip.

Additionally, while navigating a town or city on foot, Google Maps may over-prioritize trails along major roads, ignoring alleys and trails that might simplify or shorten the route. .

With such a setup, the phone’s camera is free to spot road signs while driving.(Image credit: Shutterstock / mhong84)

Google Maps tries to track data around the world, so it’s not always easy to get these little problems right, but there are ways you can fix them.

Promoting crowdsourced tools more effectively is one of them, giving users a clearer way to correct what Google Maps reports. Additionally, it would be nice if the car navigation system could use the phone’s rear camera to detect road signs and update the recommended speed limit in real time while driving. Many cars already have traffic sign recognition, so adding it to Google Maps shouldn’t be too difficult.

It should be easier to combine multiple modes of transportation on one route

A huge time saver when planning a route in the web version of Google Maps is the option to easily create a single route that uses multiple modes of transportation.

Image of me trying to find my route on Google Maps (Image credit: Shutterstock / Lewis Tse)

I live in rural England and public transport is far more missed than hit. So if you want to take the bus to the local station, it will take about an hour including walking at both ends. By contrast, it can be reached in about 20-25 minutes by car, depending on traffic conditions.

On another trip, I wanted to walk or bike to the train station. Being able to combine these eco-friendly options will help you plan for when you need to leave. That way, you won’t have to sprint to catch the train, and you’ll get there on time.

It would be great if the main page could combine the different modes of transportation from Google Maps into a single route. There are several ways around this. For example, using multiple tabs with different sections of the route mapped. But nothing is as simple as I would like.

Google Maps needs to expand voice options

Google Maps voice options are severely lacking.

I remember when I was a kid, our Nav had access to the voices of celebrities and famous characters for you to choose from.There was also the option to record your own.

Sure, those voices can wear off after a while — Yoda’s voiceover narration only lasted five minutes — but for the occasional fun, The Boys’ foul-mouthed Billy Butcher I would like to be guided or listen to the funny and strange intonations of Nicolas Cage.

