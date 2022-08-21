A mission to talk about science





A humanoid robot called Walker X, developed by Shenzhen-based startup UBTech Robotics, will play Chinese chess at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in June 2021. CHINA DAILY

Chinese science communicators draw inspiration from Chinese culture and recent scientific and technological achievements by Chinese scientists, using everything from books to video games to become more creative in disseminating science. They are encouraged to come up with innovative, creative and high-quality methods, experts said Thursday. .

Tuesday marked the release of a new national plan to disseminate science and technology, with the goal of making 15% of the population scientifically literate by 2025.

Create more science education resources and places, expand the scope and scale of science popularization, promote the creation of original and high-quality science popularization works, cultivate talents, and promote international exchanges and cooperation. .

The plan was formulated by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the China Science and Technology Association.

Li Yuqi, head of CAST’s Shaanxi branch, said both the party and China see the popularization of science as important, and President Xi Jinping has said it is as important as scientific and technological innovation. said.

“Science popularization is the foundation of science communication. It stimulates aspirations for science, helps promote scientific literacy among the general public, and plays an important role in China’s innovation culture,” Thursday.

Wang Ting, director of the Chinese Institute of Science Popularization, said that science popularization shows a country’s creativity and culture.

“There is an urgent need to create original and high-quality science popularization initiatives that embody Chinese culture and mark the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.

Research institutions and the media, on the other hand, need to support scientists’ passion for communicating their work. Science His writers and communicators need to communicate the beauty, science and innovation of nature to inspire people, he added.

Zhang Shuangnan, an astrophysicist and researcher at the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said science and technology are important components of modern culture and the foundation of national trust.

“When I was teaching in the United States, I noticed that the astronomy textbooks made no mention of contributions to this field by Chinese scientists working in China. to bring breakthroughs in astronomy.

Today, China has the world’s largest single-dish telescope, a space station, and various world-class scientific satellites, making discoveries that will greatly contribute to human knowledge, Zhang said. “These achievements make us proud.”

Han Xiqiu, a marine researcher at the Second Ocean Research Institute of the Ministry of Natural Resources, said science communication is an important way for the public to understand, evaluate and support scientific exploration. rice field.

One example is deep sea exploration. This is notoriously difficult due to the intense water pressure, the highly corrosive nature of seawater, and the high degree of engineering required. About 570 people have been to space, but only about 12 have been to Challenger Deep, the deepest known point on the ocean floor.

“Our scientific research has revealed that the seas around China are rich in precious natural resources such as gas, oil and precious minerals.

“If we want to extract these resources, we need to step up our scientific and technological research. It is important to have a society that is interested in and supports such undertakings.”

