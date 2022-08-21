Google Chrome users at risk, Indian government says





The Indian government has issued an advisory regarding the latest danger posed to Google Chrome users by hackers. Know all the details here.

Google Chrome users are once again at risk with a vulnerability that could be exploited by hackers! ), we were forced to issue a serious warning to Google Chrome users. The Google Chrome browser has been revealed to contain multiple vulnerabilities that allow hackers to access gadgets. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome that could be exploited by malicious actors to bypass all security checks on the targeted system.

In the latest Google Chrome Vulnerability Alert for Desktop, CERT-in states: Buffer overflows in downloads, poor validation of untrusted input in intents, poor policy enforcement in cookies, and poor implementation in extension APIs. “

Additionally, the vulnerability could be exploited by a remote hacker sending a specially crafted request to the target system. A vulnerability named CVE-2022-2856 is being exploited in the wild. Who is affected by this? Find out all the details here.

Who is at risk from the Google Chrome vulnerability?

Thankfully, not all Google Chrome users are at risk from this high-severity vulnerability. But some users aren’t so lucky! According to the CERT-in advisory, this warning is only for users running earlier versions of Chrome instead of 104.0.5112.101. To avoid becoming a victim of malicious activity, the Government of India advises Chrome users to update their browsers to the latest released version to fix issues and improve browser vulnerabilities. did. Here’s how to update your Chrome browser in a few easy steps:

How to update Chrome to the latest version? To update Chrome, first open the Chrome browser on your system. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of any web screen. next,[設定]Click. Then click ‘About Chrome’ and your Google Chrome browser will automatically refresh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/google-chrome-users-in-danger-says-indian-govt-71661071767715.html

