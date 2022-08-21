Apple builds new ad empire after overpowering competitors





Data: company reports, analyst reports. Note: Microsoft reported his earnings of over $10 billion, but didn’t reveal the exact figure. Apple’s figures are unofficial estimates based on Bloomberg. Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Apple is starting to build its own advertising empire, just as its iPhone privacy crackdown is undermining a major ad-backed rival.

The big picture: In the midst of a widespread recession in the online advertising market, Apple moved to restrict the way apps track user behavior, bringing competitors like Meta to their knees, and users accepted.

Why it matters: Apple has long touted the privacy and security advantages of its products over alternatives such as Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows. But the simultaneous deployment of Apple’s advertising expansion and privacy changes has fueled criticism and could draw the attention of antitrust regulators.

Pushing the news: Apple plans to significantly expand its advertising business by placing more ads directly on users’ devices, Bloomberg reports.

This extension includes displaying ads in many of Apple’s own apps on iPhone and iPad, including Apple Maps.

Line-to-line: The company has reportedly begun restructuring its service team. This division, an internal division responsible for generating revenue from apps, media and other “soft” products, will ease business as hardware sales growth slows.

According to the numbers: Last quarter, Apple said it made $19.6 billion from services like advertising, the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple News, Apple TV+ and Apple Pay, accounting for almost 25% of its revenue for the quarter. rice field.

In the same quarter five years ago, services accounted for only 13% of Apple’s total revenue. Apple has not disclosed how much of its service revenue comes from advertising, but a Bloomberg report suggests that the company now makes about $4 billion in ad revenue annually. . Analysts estimate that Apple’s advertising business could reach $6 billion by 2025. was $4.1 billion. Twitter made $4.5 billion in advertising last year.

Fast forward: Apple’s advertising business started booming last year after it made changes to its app tracking policy that made it easier for iPhone users to opt out of being tracked across other apps on their phones. I was.

For companies that rely heavily on that user data, this change has made it much more difficult to effectively target people with their online ads. It was also devastating for companies like Meta and Snapchat, which are stepping up.

Meta has been lobbying heavily against Apple’s changes, claiming it’s making it harder for small businesses to find customers.

But the company has its own reasons against it. A Meta executive said he will lose $10 billion in ad revenue this year in response to Apple’s change.

Between the lines: Apple started pushing privacy a long time ago, but has fallen sharply in its selling points as a result of privacy disasters, including Facebook’s many data breaches and the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Some argue that that “privacy story” helped put in place an anti-tracking plan without being cast as a corporate predator.

Be smart: Search ads are Apple’s biggest source of ad revenue. Data shows that Apple’s privacy changes have led to a significant shift in ads driving app downloads from companies like Meta and Snapchat to Apple.

In the first half of the year, Apple’s internal search ads accounted for about 50% of iPhone app downloads from ad clicks in the first half of the year, up from about 20% in April 2021, according to analytics firm Branch. . Before the company rolls out privacy changes.

Next steps: So far, regulators have paid little attention to this issue.

That’s probably because the biggest voice against Apple’s change is Meta, which faces its own competitive issues.

