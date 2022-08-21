Big Tech hints at US move to African developer Quartz Africa





The concept of owning fractions, stocks, and purely digital assets (NFTs, altcoins, etc.) no longer feels so strange. In the U.S., the success of retail trading apps such as Robinhood has helped realize that not everyone can buy stocks in Amazon or Apple, and that millions of people can afford a small fraction of such stocks. It’s all about what you do.

Cue ARTSPLIT, a platform founded in Nigeria, wants to implement the same principle, but for African art and African art collectors, users can purchase a portion of artwork by African artists for just a few dollars. We are making it available for you to own.

What if art became an investment or a financial product? Onyinye Anyaegbu, Executive Director of Operations and Products at ARTSPLIT, mentions one of the driving forces behind the creation of ARTSPLIT. Each investment-grade artwork listed he will be split into 100,000 divisions, allowing users to bid to own African artwork, which can then be traded on the secondary market.

art split

ARTSPLIT app screenshot

Artsplit is still in its early stages, but there are promising signs. $5 million in funding, nearly $1 million in transactions since launching in April this year, his 8,000 users in 54 countries, 78 auctions and 55 works of art listed. From Africa’s best-selling artists.

In its first physical auction a few months ago, ARTSPLIT marked the historic sale of Agbogho Mmuo, a 1977 artwork from the Ogolo series by Ben Enwonwu, one of Africa’s most influential artists. did. While African art has historically been undervalued on the global market, the auction was oversubscribed, pushing the value of the art piece to $1.05 from a reserve price of $0.50 per division at the close of bidding.

This new initiative aims to lower barriers to entry, understand how individuals (especially Africans) value our art, and help people where they can do business with apps on their phones and laptops. There is an interesting premise of investing in art that is not elitist by meeting with. a few clicks.

Chiku Kimeria, Africa Editor

What to Watch in Quartz Africa Member BriefBy The Digits

28: Ratio of out-of-pocket medical costs to current medical costs in Kenya

2.2: Number of health facilities per 10,000 population in Kenya

11 million: Africans fall into poverty each year due to high out-of-pocket medical costs

0.51: number of pharmaceutical staff per 10,000 population in Kenya

1.99: Number of doctors per 10,000 population in Kenya

Learn more about Tibu, a Nairobi-based healthtech startup, in the Quartz Africa Member Brief, published this Wednesday. To receive member briefs straight to your inbox (and save 40%), become a member today!

story of the week

Kenyans don’t trust technology to conduct general elections… Kenya has made great strides in technology development, but the tech-savvy population still finds votes to be manually tallied and verified Faustine Ngila explains the discrepancy that the country has been waiting for nearly a week to announce a new president.

But the president-elect has vowed to make Kenya a global technology leader. Faustine Ngila considers the challenges ahead of her William Ruto, who also faces legal challenges to her election victory. Until the stalemate is resolved, Kenya’s macroeconomic future is fraught with uncertainty.

Big Tech teases US relocation to African developers. Microsoft and Amazon are hiring software developers in Africa and have promised to help move them to North America and Europe, reports Alexander Onukwue.

You can now post selfies from the summit of Kilimanjaro. Tanzania has installed a high-speed broadband network on the slopes of Africa’s highest mountain. Faustine Ngila reports what this means for tourists.

Inflation in Nigeria has reached a 17-year high. Africa, Africa’s largest economy, saw inflation rise for a sixth straight month in July, the highest rate since 2005, he reports Alexander Onukwue.

chart of rising interest rates in ghana

Nigeria and Kenya are not the only countries in macroeconomic trouble. A similar story of high inflation is playing out in Ghana, where he had a figure of 31.7% in July, notes Alexander Onukwue. what to do with this? The Bank of Ghana has convened an emergency Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates by the largest percentage in 20 years.

interested person

contemporary art museum

young ramily

Born in 1939 to a modest family in Madagascar, the eldest of ten children, Lamilly is known as the father of black-and-white photography in Madagascar, becoming the first photographer in Madagascar to own his own studio and lab.

He created portraits of his country’s landscapes and people. In these photographs, he captured the essence of Madagascar in the period between colonization and independence in time and memory, using light and shadow to tell stories and convey emotion and movement.

Ramily’s photographs reveal that his work began when Madagascar was still a French colony and ended after Madagascar became a republic. Ramilly, who passed away in 2017, was at the height of his power and popularity from the 1970s to his 1990s.

Antananarivo native Joella Ranaivoson explores his enduring legacy with a visit to an exhibition at the Hakanto Contemporary Museum that celebrates his pioneering work.

contemporary art museum

Quartz Africa 2021 spotlights innovators

When 18-year-old programmer Xaviera Kowo considered which machine to design for the international robotics competition First Global, her first thought was to program something useful for society. . Her second thought was how to tackle the ongoing problem of product contamination affecting the environment.

In response to these priorities, she developed a remote-controlled waste disposal robot that can pick up and dispose of debris in defined areas such as bins and recycling centers. For this innovation, she won the 1st Margaret Her Junior Award by her JFD, her network of French women innovations.

Check out the 2021 Quartz Africas Innovators list. The pioneering work of Kowo and other African women innovators is showcased.

deal maker

iProcure, a Kenyan company that connects agricultural product manufacturers and retailers, has raised $10.2 million in its Series B funding round. It was a combination of debt and equity financing. Investors in this round include Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), Novastar Ventures, Ceniarth and British International Investment (BII).

Nigerian bookkeeping startup Pastel has raised $5.5 million in a seed round led by TLcom Capital, with participation from Global Founders Capital (GFC), Golden Palm Investments, DFS Labs, Ulu Ventures, Plug and Play and Soma Capital. Pastel launched in his 2021 with 45,000 small business vendors using the app to track their operations.

Quartz GemsCrypto domain names are hot, but the crypto itself isn’t

Cryptoland is on the way, but this time it does not include a Shiba Inu-themed coin.

Managed by the Ethereum Name Service, .eth domains serve as public profiles for trading and holdings on the Ethereum blockchain, and can also be sold as NFTs. In July, ENS reported record numbers: 378,804 .eth domain names registered, 25,000 names renewed, and a net profit of about $3.9 million.

Why bother? A 3- or 4-digit ENS domain allows you to participate in online social communities and bragging rights arenas such as the 999 Club and his 10k Club. But not cheap. Membership in these clubs can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The boom comes at a strange time for the broader cryptocurrency industry. Domain sales are up, but most crypto assets are down. But this boom in speculation is, in a way, what internet entrepreneurs have been doing for decades: buying domain names to make money.

other things we liked

The world mourns the death of Shakespeare in Somalia. For the BBC, Junedi Farah looks back on the death of renowned Somali poet Mohamed Ibrahim Warsame Hadraawi, considered the greatest Somali poet of all time, at the age of 79.

Buju BNXN is embarrassed by spitting at the police. Daily Post Fikayo Olowolagba details the drama that led a popular Nigerian musician to brag on his Twitter about spatting in a police officer’s face.

37 Algerians have died in wildfires. Cora Engelbrecht and her Massinissa Benlakehal of the New York Times describe how strong heat waves and winds caused the deaths of dozens of people in a North African country.

In Africa, the threat of Al Qaeda and Islamic State is growing. The Washington Post’s Ishaan Sarour delves into how extremist jihadist groups are a source of unrest in Africa.

An exiled Chadian rebel leader has returned to his homeland. After 17 years in exile, Timan Erdimi returned home to participate in national talks aimed at paving the way for elections after the military seized power last year, Reuters reports.

Ichimi

Win $50,000 in startup funding. At the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge, he will have the chance to meet and compete with top African tech startups from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Senegal and win $50,000 in equity investments. (August 31st)

AfDB offers paid internships. Anyone in Africa under the age of 30 can now apply for this year’s African Development Bank Virtual Internship Program and advance their career. Monthly scholarships, medical insurance, air tickets, and visa fees are included. (September 1)

This brief was made by Preto Show (Angola) listening to Pedra.

This week’s summary is , , , , , , and

