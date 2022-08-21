Jetpack Joyride 2 review: Familiar, but still great fun





I first learned of Jetpack Joyride in 2012 (exactly one year after the game debuted on iOS) when I played the critically acclaimed game on my Playstation Vita. In fact, I played the original of his Jetpack Joyride on my iPhone on my way to Wayanad last week. It’s still an addictive game after all these years. After a long ten-year hiatus, the Australian studio is back with a sequel to Jetpack Joyride, but this time the game is exclusive to his Apple Arcade. And Halfbrick Studios’ tireless hero, Barry Steakfries, is back for this one.

I’m a devotee of side-scrolling shooters and am easily drawn to 2D platformers that are simple in mechanics yet incredibly deep. That said, being a developer who has delivered casual yet addictive games like Fruit Ninja in the past, he is very appreciative of the work Halfbrick Studios has done. I’ve been playing Jetpack Joyride 2 forever and I find it very tasty. We’ll tell you everything about the game, including story, gameplay, graphics, and whether Jetpack Joyride 2 is worth your time.

Jetpack Joyride 2: Playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV Developer: Halfbrick Studios Released: August 19, 2022 MRP: Part of Apple Arcade (99 rupees per month)

story

Jetpack Joyride 2, like the original game, revolves around Barry Steakfries, a door-to-door gramophone salesman. One day he finds a group of scientists working on a jetpack experiment. Thinking of ways to use the jetpack in different ways, Barry breaks into the lab, straps on the jetpack, and attempts to sneak away. To get through the walls of a secret laboratory with a stolen jetpack on his back, he finds himself ramming headlong into lasers, traps, and missiles, leading to an endless side-scrolling environment. The main objective is to stop the scientist and his evil experiments.

Throughout the journey, there is a lot of flying up and down. Barry must avoid obstacles, dodge missiles and collect coins. This is not a brainless side-scrolling her game. It has a decent story, and the sequel feels like an extension of what the OG games did with its upgrade system, has multiple levels, and due to changes, dialogue is given to characters. , working with Barry. However, the hero automatically fires while flying. In addition, the sequel will also give you guns and special weapons to shoot your enemies. What’s different about Jetpack Joyride 2 is that it’s no longer an endless runner. It has a proper ending.

The tried-and-true classic gameplay remains, but with modern touches and new ideas that extend existing concepts in interesting ways. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The gameplay of Jetpack Joyride 2 is exactly the same as the original game. It all comes down to a single control. To help Barry escape the lab, simply tap anywhere on the touchscreen to activate the jetpack. The objective is simple, the longer you run or fly, the higher Barry can fly. As he flies and runs, he collects coins that can be used to unlock items and upgrades.

The gameplay remains simple, but its levels kept me hooked on the game for hours.The game is divided into different levels set in different labs. Levels typically last several minutes, and these levels introduce new enemies and boss battles that keep players invested in the game. The game also contains new upgraded systems. You can use coins to upgrade your health and improve your firepower. There is also a garage section for upgrading vehicles. New to the game is a feature called Factory that generates these in-game currencies.

Unlike other mobile games where you can purchase different weapons with real money, there is no real monetization in Jetpack Joyride. Apple Arcade games have no in-app purchases, but Halfbrick Studios cleverly introduced a loot box system within the game, but no microtransactions. Some may not like the idea, but I’m all for the concept.

Throughout the game, we see an effort to enhance the gameplay, which is perfect for a side-scrolling game like this. While the sequel veers away from the original’s retro pixelation and moves closer to modern cartoon art and animation, Jetpack Joyride 2 manages to excite genre purists and his community of speedrunners. The tried-and-true classic gameplay remains, but with modern touches and new ideas that extend existing concepts in interesting ways.

The gameplay remains simple, but its levels kept me hooked on the game for hours.(Image credit: Apple)Final Thoughts

Jetpack Joyride 2 is a beautifully executed casual game that can be played for as long as the user wants. You can play Jetpack Joyride 2 again and again. But I wish the game was a little longer. That said, I do hope that new levels will be added to the game in the future. The perfect addition to your subscription service.

