Did you know that amazing Malaysian cultural icons are featured in today’s Google Doodle?

Today (August 21st) would have been the late Aza Aziz’s 94th birthday. She was one of Malaysia’s pioneering female journalists and a Malaysian cultural icon. Google Malaysia is honoring her today by including her Google Doodle on her search page on Google, representing herself and her love for her textiles.

She is known for her lifelong commitment to preserving Malay culture, textiles and traditional clothing for future generations.

(Credit: Google)

She was also named a Malay cultural figure, a figure of Malaysian culture.

her early

Sharifah Azah binti Syed Affectionately known as Mohammad Alsagoff or Mac Ungku, he was born on August 21, 1928.

She developed an interest in the fields of language, culture and art thanks to her mother, Aziza Jafar, who was a pioneer in home science research. Along with her passion for Malay textiles, she also inherited her fine collection of early Malay textiles and clothing from her mother.

Her interest in the Malay language and culture was also deeply influenced by her marriage to Malaysian economist and speaker Royal Professor Unkh Abdul Aziz bin Unkh Abdul Hamid. They were blessed with her daughter Ungku Zeti Akhtar binti Ungku Abdul Aziz (Zeti Aziz) from 2000 until 2016 she became Malaysia’s first female governor.

Azah Aziz worked as secretary of the Department of Malay Studies under Director Tan Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, more commonly known as Pendeka Za’ba, a prominent Malay language and literature scholar, and possessed excellent writing and literary skills. polished.

Aza Aziz in his youth. (Credit: Google Malaysia) Pioneering female journalist and her love of literature

She has devoted over 20 years of her life to journalism. She has contributed her expertise to New Straits Time, Berita Harian, Utsusan Melayu and Malay magazine Wanita.

In addition, she advocated for issues such as pay equality, a separate tax for working wives, and Muslim family amendments. ) and has chaired many positions as founder or chairman of certain organizations such as

Among the high-profile figures she has interviewed are former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (India’s only female prime minister), boxing legend and family member Muhammad Ali, the world’s first astronaut. It included a female astronaut. Space sent from Russia, Valentina Nikolaeva Tereshkova.

Apart from his journalistic achievements, Azah Aziz is the first in Malaysia to publish a book of poems, games and songs for children through his own publisher Akaz. Her work includes O! Stork and Bird Kenek Kenek, Murray’s Poetry, Children’s Dendan and Dongdan, Cute Little Sister and more.

cultural expert

Azah Aziz amasses an amazing collection of antique clothing and fabrics from the old Malay world. She has a collection of 100 different traditional clothes such as Baju Kurung, Baju Melayu and Kebaya.

Azah Aziz was always seen wearing the Baju Kurung which is considered her official attire. (Credit: Google Malaysia)

She has introduced Malay costumes, jewellery, and textiles to art festivals and international seminars. She was particular about how to wear it and accessories to match, and I was able to refer to the people involved.

She has written about 10 books on Malay textiles and costumes such as Rupa Dan Gaya. What makes her books unique is that she was one of the first to incorporate classics and poetry written hundreds of years ago into her books. This adds further depth to her description and provides an insight into the beauty of these exquisite fabrics.

Her daughter Mark Wu celebrates her mother’s contribution to society with the Google Doodle of the late Aza Aziz and is Managing Director of Google Malaysia with Dr. Than Sri Zethi Aziz. (Credit: TRP)

At the unveiling of Azah’s Aziz Google Doodle at Google Headquarters in Axiata Tower, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz shared stories and thoughts about his mother’s legacy.

“My mother always joked that she was the wife of Professor Nguk Aziz and the mother of Governor Zeti Aziz. Aza Aziz, an iconic icon, should have been known only by his name.

“She was a pioneering journalist, writing without fear or favor. I remember her traveling to places like India and Russia to interview people.

Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz shares her intimate moments with her mother to the media. (Credit: TRP)

“I wouldn’t call her a feminist, but as an advocate for women’s issues and issues related to children, as she wrote with great enthusiasm.

“She also writes about textiles, costumes, how they are worn, and our cultural heritage. They were the only ones there.

“I want the world to know about the Malay cultural heritage embodied in the textiles and costumes that translated this book into English.

To learn more about Azah Aziz, check out this video made in her honor by Google Malaysia.

