Congress 24 years ago mandated agencies to use technology that works for people with disabilities. Many have not yet.





Lonza Osman, an attorney at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in Baltimore, lobbied agencies to adopt technology that could be used by people with visual impairments. | | Courtesy of Lonza Osman

Congress enacted a portion of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, known as Section 508. The law requires federal agencies to make technology accessible, and made it mandatory in 1998. Don’t just order lunch. According to his 2021 report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, about 30% of his most popular federal government websites do not meet accessibility standards. Enforcement is virtually non-existent, and government agencies spend little effort or money to comply.

According to Eve Hill, an attorney at Brown, my firm’s clients currently deal with training required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which includes screen readers for the blind and inaccessible Social Security. It does not work at the station’s reception kiosk. Goldstein and Levy testified on the issue before the Senate Aging Committee last month.

Hill, along with Anil Lewis, Executive Director of the National Federation of the Blind’s Blindness Initiative, and Jules Ann Lieberman, Assistive Technology Program Coordinator, Temple University Institute for the Disabled, advocates for federal compliance with federal disability laws. I asked the senator to confirm.

Advocates say the most frustrating thing is that making technology accessible doesn’t have to be difficult. Just be careful in advance. And it matters. More than a quarter of her Americans have a disability.

For the past decade, DOJ has not released the biennial report that Congress mandated Section 508 compliance. As of his last DOJ report in September 2012, less than half of federal agencies had compliance plans in place. Those companies had an average annual operating budget of $35,000 for this task.

In June, Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and ranking member Tim Scott (R.

They asked McDonough to provide detailed information about the accessibility of the VA’s website and planned to comply with the law. Note that only 8% of public sites are law-abiding, and even fewer are intranet sites. The VA’s lack of a fully accessible website is a potential barrier for his quarter of all veterans with service-related disabilities, and similar challenges for other federal agencies and departments. It likely portends a shortage, the senator wrote.

In a letter sent back to Casey, McDonough said that the VA’s most-used Web sites have accessibility ratings of 95% or higher. The department now conducts daily accessibility scans to bring other sites into compliance, he said.

In a letter to Garland, lawmakers asked why the DOJ would not release more reports on agency compliance. The department said it is working with the White House Office of Management and Budget and the Office of General Services to relay that data to Congress and the president.

widespread problem

Carlos Montas, a blind former employee of the Veterans Benefits Administration in Nashville, Tennessee, can sympathize with Osman’s struggles.

When he got the job of calling a veteran to explain his benefits in March 2020, his manager gave him digital audio workstation software and a braille display. This allowed me to read the on-screen text with my fingertips.

But neither technology was compatible with much of the software he needed to do his job. He found it impossible to perform simple tasks like attaching documents to emails.

He said the Department of Veterans Affairs set performance benchmarks and eventually fired him. He filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and got his job back, along with unpaid wages. He quit after a few months for his job at the EEOC.

Hearing-impaired people also struggle with federal technology. Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, supporters of the National Association of the Deaf said HHS videos lacked proper captions and were not available in American Sign Language.

In their letter to McDonough, Casey and Scott highlight the VA’s own data, showing that hearing loss is the most common service-related disability. Deaf and hard of hearing people struggle with training and instructional videos that don’t have captions, according to Hill.

Casey and Scott say the problem lies at the heart of the VA, which serves about nine million veterans a year. In March, the senator said the department admitted that hundreds of thousands of Section 508 compliance issues remain unresolved.

But accessibility issues pervade much of the federal government.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a Washington, DC think tank that promotes the use of technology in policy solutions, audited federal websites in 2021. They found that weather.gov, energystar.gov, and census.gov failed automated accessibility tests, and nearly half of the web pages failed the test.

This report was developed by the General Services Administration, which supports the logistics needs of other federal agencies to create accessibility test labs to ensure sites are compliant and to conduct real-time accessibility testing. recommends expanding their digital analytics program. He also proposed that Congress require DOJ to publish a 508 accessibility report.

Eric Egan, a policy fellow at the foundation, said he was unaware of the steps taken by the GSA to implement the report’s recommendations. He said the foundation was encouraged by the oversight of the Senate Aging Committee. rice field.

A GSA spokesperson said the agency collects self-reported data from agencies on their Section 508 compliance, analyzes it, and makes recommendations. The GSA is also involved in interagency efforts to update guidance on Section 508 compliance.

flawed process

Disability advocates say it shouldn’t be expensive to fix accessibility problems. During his testimony before the Senate Aging Committee, Lewis attempted to mislead senators into thinking that accessible technology would cost a lot. Accessible coding, he said, is just good coding.

he gave an example. If the federal government were to typewrite all documents and hand them off to contractors to digitize, it would be costly and inefficient. Instead of layering outdated technology onto new frameworks, governments should use technology designed around accessibility from the start, he said.

Some vendors offer such tools, said Sommer Panage, who manages a team of accessibility-focused engineers at instant messaging service Slack. She said Slack has long considered the needs of people with disabilities in its product design and recently changed its internal practices to make its software more consistent and accessible.

Panage manages a team of engineers focused on accessibility, and her team now works with external accessibility tools to ensure that people with disabilities can use new features before they are released. He says he is trying to do so.

There’s a huge matrix of combinations of different operating systems, different screen readers, different screen readers within each operating system, and Slack itself, she told POLITICO. What we’re working on now is thinking holistically about that matrix.

But disability advocates say the federal government is lagging behind. Doug George Towne, chairman and CEO of Access Ready, an advocacy group for people with disabilities, said that if government contractors do not guarantee that their products can be used by people with disabilities, government agencies should ensure that their technology is accessible before implementation. is often not tested. The process is flawed, he said.

Osman said the penny-pinch culture makes life worse for people with disabilities in the workplace. For example, when her office updated the copier, her agency was given the option to pay a small surcharge on her package of speeches. A lever attachment was also provided for employees in wheelchairs to lift the copier lid. But the agency chose neither.

After employees, including Othman, complained, Othman said he bought several packages instead of deploying the technology throughout the office.

information blackout

President Joe Biden earned praise for prioritizing accessibility early in his administration. An interpreter regularly translates Biden’s speeches into sign language, and the White House provides captions for those watching online. White House press secretaries are always accompanied by sign language interpreters and the government is providing live audio commentary of White House events for the visually impaired.

In June 2021, Biden issued an executive order calling on government agencies to improve accessibility, allow accommodations to be requested, increase promotion and employment opportunities, and reduce physical accessibility barriers.

The Office of Management and Budget already requires 24 agencies to submit semi-annual reports on the accessibility of their technical infrastructure.

Pattie Murray, Washington Democrat, speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. | | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, those reports have not been made public. It’s part of a broader information blockade carried out by Casey and his four other Senators, Patti Murray (D-Washington), Kirsten Gillibrand (Democrat), Mike Brown (Republican) and Richard Burr (Republican). . issued a letter dated August 11 to Comptroller Eugene Dodaro.

Senators asked Dodaro, who runs the Government Accountability Office, the oversight arm of Congress, to investigate, saying that the lack of public reporting and accountability meant that Congress and taxpayers would not have adequate information on rates of compliance with disability access requirements. It is written that it is not possible to obtain

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/21/congress-people-with-disabilities-00052955 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos