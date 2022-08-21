The recruiter asked embarrassingly rude questions and acted like they were the norm





The room is clean. does that make any sense?

Chris Macisik

Don’t be harsh with recruiters.

It’s not their fault.

They’re like dentists, just trying to fill the void of the companies that made them. Well, filling the hole they made by keeping people out of work, promising slightly more pleasure and infinitely more profit.

But just as many companies have used the remote work model as an excuse for extra oversight rather than shrewd management, it seems that recruiters are getting on board occasionally.

I was moved by the commotion, as told by a slightly nosy recruiter.

As u/neutl explained on Reddit, this Zoom-based interview took a difficult turn. u/nuestl says: -acted as if it was normal/.”

Rarely have I seen a job advert for someone working in a “turtle-like environment.” So why do companies feel the need to claim speed? To put off certain candidates? Or is it because recruiters say it’s a great way to make the job look more exciting than it actually is?

Still, today’s hero felt that the interview went well. That is, until “the recruiter asked me to show him the room I was in.”

forgiveness?

Dear Recruiter, If I were to interview you for a job, would you mind if I asked you to come over to your house and hear the sights and smells? So why would you try to trick someone into showing you the condition of your residence?

u/neutl states that “the room was not in a condition that made me feel comfortable”. why do you need it? So many people survived the pandemic by working from their own bedrooms and kitchens. Whose business is it to consider one’s surroundings worth investigating?

The company also tried to use the 50% markup as a recruitment tool.It did not work

You might be tempted to answer a recruiter, “Show me yours. I’ll show you mine.”

If the recruiter agrees and their housing was gorgeous, she might send a few emails and comment that she must be making a good living because she’s picky.

Conversely, if a recruiter objects, or, more temptingly, decides to disclose that she is not working under the terms of the Architectural Digest, I am tempted to suggest: maybe. ? “

But this recruiter clearly thought she was in a strong position.

“I asked her why,” u/neustl said. “And she’s a role that requires a lot of organization and time management, and she ‘can tell a lot about a person by what her room looks like,'” she said.

Oh, are neat people the most organized and the best at managing their time? Have you ever wondered how long it takes?

Also, real experts say this is why people quit.real people say nonsense

Didn’t she take into account that some people deliberately flaunt their tidy rooms on Zoom calls, perhaps to give the impression of efficiency?

We hire people, not rooms.

Of course u/nuestl could also insert a background image like many people do.

Hey, in front of the Eiffel Tower. how cool is that?

But underneath it all, the sheer brazenness of the recruiter says something about her. And perhaps something about the company that hired her to find her employees.

During the pandemic, many businesses are starting to realize for the first time that they are hiring people instead of employees.

Some have suffered because of it.

Still, their CEO must have a nice home office.

