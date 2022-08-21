Why the European Union is opening an ’embassy’ in Silicon Valley





The European Union will open a new office in Silicon Valley, California, giving European regulators direct access to leading digital technology companies. And vice versa.

Officially opened on September 1, the office comes as the EU prepares to implement two landmark technical regulations: the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA). . Both laws, due to come into force this fall, are expected to have a global impact and influence how tech giants such as Meta and Google operate around the world.

European Commission spokesperson Charles Manoury said the office will strengthen the EU’s ability to reach out to key public and private stakeholders, including policymakers, the business sector and civil society in the digital technology sector. said to strengthen

The office will be led by Gerard de Graaf, Director of the European Commission’s Digital Economy and a longtime EU official working on cybersecurity and digital policy. It is located in the city of San Francisco and operates under the authority of the EU Delegation in Washington, DC.

Promote EU digital policies, standards and regulations, governance models and technologies, and strengthen cooperation with US counterparts. Charles Manoury, Spokesperson for the European Commission

The opening of the new outpost follows the European Council’s adoption of conclusions on EU digital diplomacy, a broad framework aimed at strengthening the EU’s regulatory capacity with partners around the world. The agreement states that all digital policies should be built on the principles of universal human rights, fundamental freedoms, rule of law and democracy.

“The United States wants to be the leader in technological innovation, and the European Union wants to be the leader in technology regulation,” said vice president and head of the European office of the nonprofit Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA). says Christian Borggreen. – A for-profit technology advocacy group whose members include Google, Amazon, Twitter, and Facebook.

In 2018, the EU enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This has significantly changed the way tech companies handle consumer data and helped make Europe the standard bearer when it comes to technology regulation. In particular, the GDPR enacted the so-called right to be forgotten. It mandates that digital technology companies provide consumers with the option of erasing their personal data.

Passed by the European Commission in March and April 2022 respectively, the DMA and DSA are the latest major technical regulations released from Brussels. As a package, the policy aims to build a safer digital ecosystem for internet users and a more open and fair digital marketplace for technology companies. This includes, for example, new rules aimed at curbing illegal hate speech and limiting business practices that impede competition.

Ten years ago, a page turned on and was too big for a bank to fail. After the regulation was adopted by the European Parliament in July 2022, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement that DSA and DMA are turning the page for platforms too big to care for. I’m here.

Regarding the EU’s new San Francisco office, Borggreen said the EU’s presence meant that technology companies would have a fair chance to implement and comply with the new EU regulations coming before them. He said it would help him understand waves with certainty. new rules. “

European Commission spokesperson Manoury added that the office furthers Europe’s commitment to strengthen transatlantic technical cooperation.

This article originally appeared on the World Economic Forum.

