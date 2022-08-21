China’s robotics industry is moving forward rapidly and looking to the future





Imagine China

A biomimetic robot exhibited at the World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) in Beijing

From cutting-edge biomimetic robots to medical robots to fruit-picking agricultural robots, more than 500 sets of robots will be on display at World Robotics Congress 2022 (WRC 2022), giving visitors an idea of ​​what life will be like in the future. I was able to feel more familiar with becoming.

Joining more than 130 robotics companies and scientific research institutes, the four-day event kicked off Thursday in Beijing with the world premiere of more than 30 of the 500 robot sets.

Robot research and development, manufacturing and application have been used as indicators to gauge the country’s scientific and technological innovation and high-end manufacturing level. In China, the robotics industry is developing very rapidly, giving a strong impetus to the country’s economic and social development.

Promote innovation

At the exhibition hall, a large robot that also appeared for the first time attracted the attention of many visitors. This robot is an industrial cleaning robot designed to increase safety, increase productivity and reduce pressure on sometimes overworked cleaners.

Zhang Lei, Technical Director of Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd. said: , based in Shenyang, Liaoning Province in northeastern China.

“By using a large industrial cleaning robot, we can see significant improvements in both production safety and cleaning efficiency. This robot can be applied in unmanned intelligent factories and new energy battery workshops.” added Zhang.

Liang Liang, deputy secretary general of China Electronics Research Institute, said:

At the 2022 WRC, a quadrupedal robot that weighs over 30kg and can jump about 1.2m in height surprised spectators.

Zhang Weimin, deputy director of the Institute of Intelligent Robots at Beijing University of Technology, said the quadrupedal robot is the result of years of continuous efforts in technological innovation.

“In recent years, the team has achieved important breakthroughs in many aspects, such as core components, software algorithms and integrated applications. We have achieved independent research and development of motors, reducers and controllers at low cost, and the products are Compared with overseas products, the quality is high,” Zhang Weimin said.

In the exhibition area, you can see an exoskeleton robot. Exhibitors, when fitted with exoskeleton robots, become powerful enough to lift very heavy items with great ease.

“Exoskeleton robots are currently used in the fields of healthcare, logistics and fire protection.Thanks to favorable support policies and great market potential, we have increased our R&D and continued breakthroughs in this field. We achieved a thru,” said Wang Chunlei. , the director of the Robot Center of the Robot Company of China Electronic Technology Group Corporation.

industrial development

In December 2021, China issued guidelines for the robot industry for the 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025). China aims to become a global hub for robotics innovation by 2025, bringing together a group of internationally competitive major companies. It forms several industrial clusters with international influence.

“Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone now has more than 60 intelligent factories, with both logistics and service robots playing an important role. By 2022.

The region will further improve the capacity and modern development of the entire industrial chain by implementing innovative robotics and intelligent manufacturing industrial clusters, Liu added.

In addition, more than 10 robotics companies from the Sino-German Industrial Service Zone (Sanlong Bay) in Foshan, Guangdong Province, South China, brought new robotic products to the conference that are applicable for disinfection and laser cutting.

Li Jie, an official of the Sino-Germany Industrial Service Zone (Sanlong Bay) Management Committee, said that Sanlong Bay is home to 56 robotics-related upstream and downstream enterprises, and the impact of the robot cluster is here. said it showed an increase in

“Robots are currently being developed in a direction that prioritizes sensitivity, intelligence, and safety. As technology evolves at an accelerated pace, the range of applications for robots is expanding,” said the executive director of the China Electronics Research Institute. Cheng Ying said.

The development of the robotics industry is using advanced technology to accelerate the intelligent transformation of manufacturing and many other areas of people’s daily lives, Chen added.

“Looking ahead, we are heading towards an intelligent era with endless possibilities for robots. China has a broad market for robots, abundant resources for innovation, a favorable development environment and ecological We have a system, we will work together with partners, join us from all over the world to share opportunities and embrace an intelligent future,” said Xin Guobin, China’s vice minister of industry and information technology. I’m here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/biz/tech/2208219479/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos