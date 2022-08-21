Gov. Holcomb Leads Indiana Delegation to Taiwan and South Korea Seeking Tech Investment – ​​Indianapolis Business Journal





Governor Eric Holcomb (left) appears on Inside Indiana Business with Jerry Dick.

Governor Eric Holcomb and a delegation of Indiana’s economic development leaders will visit Taiwan and South Korea this week, key locations for Asian companies to invest in and manufacture computer chips, electric vehicle batteries and other microelectronics. As advertises Hoosier State.

both [sectors are] Both are equally important because they represent our goal of becoming the future economic leader, Holcomb said in an interview on the TV show Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick. Not only for economic reasons, but also for national security reasons.

An Indiana delegation, including delegations from Purdue University and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, arrived in Taipei on Sunday morning, according to a press release issued by IEDC. Their trade mission comes less than three weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, and between China and the U.S. an autonomous island that Beijing claims must be under its control. Tensions rose over

Holcomb is believed to be the first U.S. governor to visit Taiwan in three years. Traveling with him are Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Purdue University Engineering Dean Mark Lundstrom, and other officials. They will meet with business and academic leaders and government officials in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s investment supports Indiana’s hopes to develop as a regional hub for semiconductor research, development and manufacturing as the United States works to reduce its dependence on foreign supply chains for computer chips and other technology supplies. can be particularly important.

According to Boston Consulting Group, Taiwan has 90% of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Even though the U.S. now produces 10% of the world’s semiconductors and computer chips have become so important to the nation’s defense system that they are used in everything from cars to smartphones to medical devices. has declined sharply over the past 30 years.

We have a long way to go, and America has given up too much terrain in the past, Holcomb told Inside INdiana Business.

Thanks to the passage of the Federal CHIPS Act, states and countries are now leaning more towards their sector. The $280 billion bipartisan bill, signed into law earlier this month by President Joe Biden and endorsed by Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young, would counter China’s growing influence in crucial semiconductor manufacturing. The purpose is that.

The measure could also provide Indiana with the funding it needs to finalize Skywater Technology’s commitment to open a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in West Lafayette.

Indiana also hopes to become one of the 20 regional tech and innovation hubs envisioned by the law. The hub will bring together state and local governments, university researchers, unions, businesses and community-based organizations to build regional partnerships in the technology, innovation and manufacturing sectors, according to a White House fact sheet.

The hub aims to create jobs, drive local economic development, and position communities across the country to lead high-growth, high-wage sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy technology. .

In addition to meeting with Taiwanese microelectronics companies, Holcomb and his team will also meet with 10 Taiwanese companies already or soon to be in Indiana. Those companies include MediaTek, which he recently announced will partner with Purdue to set up a new chip design center on its West Lafayette campus.

“Thank you to my longtime friends who have done business here…” said Holcomb. “We have long-standing relationships with trusted and shared values, and we want to grow with them.”

The Indiana delegation will also visit South Korea, which is home to 12 companies operating in Indiana. Among them is Samsung SDI, which has struck a deal with automaker Stellatis to build his $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Kokomo. Incoming Purdue University President Moon Chan joins a delegation to visit South Korea.

South Korea is also home to LG Energy Solutions, another company eyeing Indiana. An electric vehicle battery joint venture with General Motors, in the South Bend area he has filed for tax breaks that could result in a $2 billion plant and more than 1,000 jobs for him.

Holcomb did not discuss China’s tensions over Taiwan in an interview with Inside INdiana Business. There is also no news release announcing the trip. The Chinese government generally does not like Taiwanese officials meeting with foreign government leaders, especially someone like Pelosis.

After Perosis’ visit on August 2, China responded by sending missiles, warships and military aircraft around Taiwan for several days. A visit by five parliamentarians 12 days later also irritated Chinese officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

