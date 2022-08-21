Apple security flaw could give hackers complete control over devices, company warns





A major security vulnerability discovered in iOS and macOS devices could give potential hackers complete control over users’ devices, Apple warned Wednesday. The company quietly released two of his security his reports about the vulnerability last week, citing the findings of an anonymous researcher.

Both bugs exist within WebKit, Apple’s browser engine that powers Safari and applications. According to reports provided by Apple, the first vulnerability gives hackers complete access to users’ devices. Rachel Tobac, her CEO of SocialProof Security, told her NPR that this could allow potential attackers to impersonate the device’s owner and run all kinds of software in its name. I say yes. She added that people “in the public eye” like journalists and activists should be careful to stay up to date.

A second vulnerability was also found in the browser engine used by Safari, Mail, and other iOS applications. According to the company’s security he reports, this security flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code that could download malware onto a user’s device.

Apple’s report is sparse in detail, doesn’t go into detail about where and how the vulnerabilities work or where they originate, and cites an anonymous researcher for the discovery of both vulnerabilities. Security experts warn that the vulnerability affects nearly all iPhone devices and Mac computers running macOS Monterey, reports NPR.

Fortune did not disclose how many users were affected, but said it was “aware of reports that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

The good news from all this is that Apple has already released a patch to address the bug. So just update your iOS and Mac devices and you’re good to go. However, it won’t be the last time your device is at risk, as commercial spyware companies are prevalent.

