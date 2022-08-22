Google Peru opens new office in Lima (yes, it also has a game room) | Spain | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Technology





After a 12-year presence in Peru, Google begins a new phase, opening a new home that endorses its commitment to continue betting on the country’s development and technological growth. Starting today, Google Peru’s headquarters will be located at the heart of the San Isidro business center, from where it will continue to serve the growing digitization of Peru’s users and businesses.

We have a sustainable, long-term commitment. As we move forward, we have a greater responsibility in addition to this great effort to bridge the digital divide between people, businesses and Peru. It arrived and has since made a positive and beneficial impact on users’ lives. Edgardo Fras, General Director of Google Peru, said at his opening event that he was enthusiastic about the achievements so far and motivated to think about what he could achieve in the next few years. said.

Here's what Google Peru's new office looks like.

Our new headquarters spans over 676 square meters, with each corner celebrating Peru’s wealth. The project combines the distinctive aspects of Google’s headquarters on a global level with aspects inspired by his eight ecological floors in various Peruvian geographies, using the Andes Mountains as an integral design element throughout the office. doing. Costa, Yunga, Quechua, Suni, Puna, Janca or Cordillera, Rupalpa or Selva Alta, Selva Baja or Amazon are the sources of inspiration for the new space.

Here's what Google Peru's new office looks like.

The drawing room features graffiti designed as an interactive experience for visitors, representing the Peruvian Sea, the Inca Bridge, the Amazon River, the Raimondi Puya, and the fruit of life, Aguaje.

Each Google office environment in Peru has altitude signs to help visitors and employees understand the region that each space is visible to. In addition, the names of the various meeting rooms pay homage to the country’s most iconic natural attractions, and the various graphic creations are part of the office tour experience.

Here's what Google Peru's new office looks like.

Our position in Peru is underpinned by the growth of our office and our commitment to helping build a productive ecosystem in which agencies, media, content creators, entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes participate. increase. It’s great to know that we are contributing to providing users with a valuable, productive and friendly digital world.” Commented Edgardo Fras of Google Per.

Here's what Google Peru's new office looks like.

Plus, the new Google headquarters has a game room. In it, workers can clear their heads by entertaining themselves with fun titles, board games, and more. Thus, the company’s new home adds fun to the hall.

The game room at Google Per's new headquarters.

Since Google started operations in Peru in 2010, it has shown sustained growth and various projects. Among them is the support for quality journalism through the Google News Initiative. The Google News initiative promotes the PerCheck initiative to verify misinformation about the Peruvian Press Council election.

Similarly, Google announced that real-time Google Trends is now available in Peru: at google.com/trends, users can access real-time search trends that show the pulse of their curiosity. Topics with the highest search interest.

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, will also donate US$100,000 to Laboratoria, a Peruvian organization working hard to increase women’s representation in technology. These funds will be used for various programs aimed at training her more than 600 women in the country.

