The first hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7 is out — we have a surprise





It’s no secret that Pixel 7 smartphones are coming. Google took the unusual step of announcing both at the company’s I/O developer conference in May, completing promotional photos of what to expect, including the now-familiar camera visor. rice field.

But promotional photos only tell us so far: There’s an exclusive hands-on video from Unbox Therapy (opens in a new tab) showing what the phone will look like when it’s released this fall. You can know whether

Both of the phones included are prototypes and, like the early versions that appeared on Ebay earlier this year, are currently being remotely reset, so Android won’t boot, so there are limitations.

Despite this limitation, there is an amazing amount you can collect. First, from the bootloader screen that appears in place of Android, we can see that the Pixel 7 has 8GB of Samsung-branded LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pro version has 12GB of Micron’s LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. understand. The chip isn’t listed, but we already know the phone will run Google’s own modified version of his Tensor processor.

In terms of appearance, the camera array has changed slightly, with oval cutouts around each visor lens, but we already knew from Google’s press shots.

A big surprise and even more interesting is the slight difference in size. As you can see from the still below, the Pixel 7 is slightly more compact than his Pixel 6.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

Measured by calipers, the Pixel 6 is 74.92mm wide and the 7 is 73.2mm. Weight has also been reduced to 195g, 10g lighter than its predecessor.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is similar in size and weighs about the same, with just a gram between the two.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

However, while the size is slightly larger, the handset is thinner. Unbox Therapy went from 9.02mm on the Pixel 6 Pro to 8.82mm on the Pixel 7 Pro. The camera bump is unchanged, sticking out 11.50 mm on both handsets.

With the usual caveat that this may not be the final hardware, this seems like an iterative change, at least in terms of design. , with the Pixel 7 Pro growing slightly, the difference between the two should be more pronounced when we start seeing both in stores nationwide later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 fixes the one thing I hate about foldables and has a better camera compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

