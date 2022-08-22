Google AI flags potentially abusive parent’s account over nude photos of sick child





A report in The New York Times reported that a concerned father used an Android smartphone to take a picture of an infection in his toddler’s groin before Google flagged the image as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). It says it was flagged. The company closed his account and filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), spurring a police investigation. You can use your digital library on your personal device or on your cloud storage.

Concerns about the consequences of blurring the lines of what should be considered private were on the air last year when Apple announced its child safety plan. is scanned locally before being uploaded to iCloud and the image is matched against the known CSAM’s NCMEC hash database. If enough matches are found, a human moderator reviews the content and locks the user her account if it contains CSAM.

Your account was terminated due to potentially illegal content

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a non-profit digital rights group, has condemned Apple’s plans, which it says could open a backdoor into your private life and will not improve privacy for all iCloud Photos users. , said to reduce

Apple put the scanning portion of the final saved image on hold, but with the launch of iOS 15.2, it has gone ahead with including an optional feature for child accounts included in Family Sharing plans. On child accounts, the Messages app analyzes image attachments to determine if the photo contains nudity while maintaining end-to-end encryption of the message. When nudity is detected, it blurs the image, warns your child, and points you to helpful resources for online safety.

The main incident highlighted by The New York Times occurred in February 2021, when some clinics were still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by The Times, Mark (whose last name was not disclosed) noticed swelling in the child’s genital area and, at the nurse’s request, sent images of the problem prior to a video consultation. I ended up prescribing antibiotics to cure the infection.

According to the NYT, Mark received a notice from Google just two days after taking the photo, saying it was a serious violation of Google’s policies and that his account had been locked for potentially illegal and potentially illegal harmful content. I’m here.

Like many Internet companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, Google uses hash matching with Microsoft’s PhotoDNA to scan uploaded images for known CSAM matches. In 2012, a sex offender was arrested for using Gmail to send images of girls.

In 2018, Google announced the launch of the Content Safety API AI Toolkit. It can proactively identify never-before-seen CSAM images so that they can be reviewed and, if confirmed to be CSAM, removed and reported as soon as possible. The company uses this tool for its own service and offers it for others to use, along with a video target CSAI Match hash matching solution developed by YouTube engineers.

Fighting abuse on Google’s own platforms and services:

A team of trained specialists and cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning classifiers and hash-matching technologies that create hashes or unique digital fingerprints of images and videos, identify and report CSAMs and match them against known hashes. allow comparison. CSAM. When we find CSAM, we report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which liaises with law enforcement agencies around the world.

A Google spokesperson told the Times that Google only scans users’ personal images when they take positive actions. When Google flags exploitative images, the Times points out that federal law requires Google to report potential criminals to his NCMEC’s ​​Cyber ​​TipLine. In 2021, Google reported 621,583 of his CSAMs to his NCMEC’s ​​Cyber ​​TipLine, where he alerted authorities to 4,260 potential victims.

Mark eventually lost access to his emails, contacts, photos and even his phone number because he was using the Google Fis mobile service, reports The Times. Mark immediately tried to appeal his decision to Google, but Google denied Mark’s request. The San Francisco Police Department, where Mark lives, began investigating Mark in December 2021 and obtained all the information Mark had stored on his Google. Investigators in the case eventually found that the case did not meet the criminal elements and no crime occurred, the NYT notes.

In an emailed statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Christa Muldoon said child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is abhorrent and we are working to prevent its spread on our platform. I said I was. We define what constitutes her CSAM in accordance with US law, using a combination of hash matching technology and artificial intelligence to identify and remove it from our platform. In addition, our team of child safety experts review reported content for accuracy and consult with pediatricians to help identify cases where users may be seeking medical advice.

Protecting children from abuse is undeniably important, but critics argue that scanning users’ photos is an unfair invasion of privacy. In a statement to the NYT, Jon Callas, director of technology projects at the EFF, said Google’s practices were intrusive. This is exactly the nightmare we’re all concerned about, Karas told the NYT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/21/23315513/google-photos-csam-scanning-account-deletion-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos