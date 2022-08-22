Discounts and giveaways for bugs: Is Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?





In case you missed it, Google is very generous these days.

The company offers special trade-in deals and gifts when you buy a Pixel. This is great. Who doesn’t like bargains? This is the same question he asked himself about 10 months ago before he bought the Pixel 6 Pro for $900. The attractive offer included a Pixel 6 Pro and Bose 700 headphones. time. My cousin bought a Pixel 6. Google ran out of the Bose 700, so I switched to the even more expensive Bose QC 35II at the time, adding 75 Google store vouchers. It sold over 400, effectively a Pixel 6. In Europe, it’s $200-$250 less than the original 650 price at launch. For the record, US buyers received a free pair of Pixel Buds A with their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro purchases. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were already more affordable than Samsung’s and Apple’s flagship phones, and with Google’s expensive gift, everything seemed fine.

Because it was too good to be true.

Google will pay $200 and offer a Pixel 6A for the iPhone 13 Pro Max or $300 for the older iPhone 7, iPhone 8.

Google will pay you to replace your iPhone with a Pixel.

The original idea for this story has been in writing for months. What made me decide it was a good time to bring up this topic was another set of “too good to be true” deals offered by Google.

This incredible deal concerns the newly launched Google Pixel 6A. Let’s take a look at some trade-in deals in Europe and America. Currently Sundar Pichai & Co can trade in:

iPhone 7, iPhone 8 up to $300 (US) Galaxy S10 $300 (US) iPhone 4S $90 (Europe) iPhone SE 2016 $150 (Europe) Galaxy S9 $175 (Europe) iPhone 8 $250 ( (Europe) Phones like the iPhone 4S are currently worth virtually nothing, which in itself is an incredible value. However, the most impressive trade-in deals are for older iPhone 7s and iPhone 8s.These phones have been around for over five years now, and Google is ready to offer up to $300 if you switch to the Pixel 6A, slashing the price of a great mid-range phone to just $150. But that’s not all

When the Pixel 6A was pre-ordered in the US, UK, and Europe, Google gave away a pair of $100 worth of Pixel Buds A along with it. That offer is long gone, but at the time, combined with an old iPhone trade-in deal, I was able to get his Pixel 6A for practically $100.

1. Hilarious 2.almost doubtful

Did Google always know there would be problems with the Pixel 6 series? Are the gifts trying to buy your happiness and perseverance?

Too good to be true, or just good enough to make up for the bug?

All of these dubious amazing deals lead me to the first question I had. Is Google’s incredibly generous deals and gifts a way to make up for what the company perceives to be buggy devices, or is Google making losses en route to establishing itself as a serious player? Are you just ready to sell the phone you put out? Xiaomi is known to do the latter.Of course, we never know the answer to this question. I can offer two completely different perspectives on the fact that I gave you so many gifts and deals.

The first is my perspective as a Pixel 6 Pro owner and tech enthusiast. I don’t think the pair of Bose 700 headphones I received fully compensated for the buggy phone I bought with the 900. It’s been buggy for 10 months (although Android 13 seems to improve things , more on that later…in a future story).

On the other hand, as I mentioned earlier, my cousin, who paid $650 for a pair of Pixel 6 and then-new Bose QC II, tolerated the Pixel 6’s completely broken fingerprint reader. Google took about a month to fix. He loves his Bose headphones and uses them all the time, so the gift seems to have bought him happiness and perseverance, regardless of Google’s intentions. I told him I could return the phone, but he didn’t want to.

Pixel 7 series: Is it worth pre-ordering a potentially buggy phone and redeeming the earbuds for a trade-in value?

No risk of pre-ordering another Google phone again.

I know this is a very personal and family-focused story, but I love the fact that we can actually work with real-life examples here.

My mom and aunt happen to have a Galaxy S9 and an iPhone 8. Both want and frankly need new phones at this point. My aunt says it’s getting harder to ignore the iPhone 8’s poor battery life and little storage space, and my mom’s Galaxy S9 (you guessed it, I need to use it sometimes ) has messy lag. Of course, they don’t live up to the latest and greatest in smartphones. Which meant I had to make an important decision on their behalf: Would you recommend the Pixel 6A? ) or choose wisely to never repeat a potential Pixel mistake again?

I chose the latter.

Now, will Google continue its trend of incredible gift bundles, trade-in deals, and buggy flagships? You don’t have to wait that long.

Good news for now, Google’s only hope remains Android 13. As suggested above, I installed the update on my Pixel 6 Pro and it seems more stable than ever. We’ll spend another week or so just to see how well the Pixel 6 Pro is fixed, and then we’ll tell you all about it in a new article. Until then, think about Google’s great deals.

