Financial technology innovation needed for sustainable development Visa CEO





Al Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Visa, discusses the African payments landscape and its future in an interview with Temitayo Jayora.

How do you see Africa’s role in the global economy?

Africa has the world’s youngest population and is home to six of the world’s ten fastest growing economies. These two factors will have an increasingly transformative impact on the world’s economic and social trajectory. Africa will continue to experience profound economic and digital transformation, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating both shifts as more and more people are connected to the internet and gain mobile connectivity. All this points to Africa’s growing role in the global economy.

Africa is central to Visa’s long-term growth strategy. Over the years, we have focused on providing access to digital commerce for both buyers and sellers on the continent.Visa has 11 offices, including a new office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that officially opened this week. servicing each of the 54 countries in Africa from We are a truly local business with teams across continents supporting our public and private sector partners. There are now over 128 million Visa cards in Africa and nearly 2 million of her merchants accepting Visa payments.

Yet cash remains the primary payment option for millions of people across the continent, leaving many outside the formal financial system and lacking the security and reliability that digital payments offer. We see a tremendous opportunity to bring secure, reliable and convenient digital payments to commerce across the continent, especially in rural communities. We are committed to reaching the millions of consumers and merchants who lack access to the digital economy, welcoming more people into the financial ecosystem, and supporting broader prosperity along the way. It is working.

How would you rate the health of the African fintech ecosystem?

Financial technology innovation is key to achieving sustainable development in sub-Saharan Africa, which has witnessed significant growth in the fintech ecosystem. In the first half of 2022 alone, African tech startups raised nearly $3 billion. Companies from the African continent have built an enviable reputation for innovation in the global fintech sector. The possibilities are simply huge.

We have seen some of this potential first hand through partnerships across the payments ecosystem. For example, our partnership with Safaricom, Africa’s leading mobile money network, has already enabled more than 24 million M-PESA users to make e-commerce purchases at Visa merchants around the world.

In Nigeria, we are working with Interswitch to enhance and improve our combined service offerings, promoting new solutions and products to our clients and partners across Nigeria and other African markets. Paga, another African fintech based in Lagos, has reach across SSA, allowing account holders to transact anywhere Visa is accepted, allowing small business owners to pay and We help you digitize your business through point of sale, access to credit, all via mobile. device.

We remain committed to accelerating the growth of the African ecosystem and will continue to strive to be the partner of choice for new fintechs and innovators.

What is the future of payments in Africa?

More and more consumers in Africa are adopting digital payments, especially through e-commerce, contactless payments and mobile money. Businesses of all sizes have had to adapt to this clear and certain shift in consumer tastes, and this trend is expected to continue. We are excited to bring innovative digital technologies like contactless payments to West Africa and have seen encouraging reactions in markets like Ghana.

Another area we are watching closely is the movement of money across borders. Transactions of this kind could become the financial lifeblood of millions of families across Africa, often with remittances from all over the world. For example, Nigeria is among the top 10 remittance receiving countries in the world. We work with partners to expand cross-border payments through Visa Direct, a service that allows senders to push funds directly to their card or bank account.

While the last few years have been marked by a certain amount of uncertainty and unpredictability, one thing is clear. The future of money is digital. At Visa, we were ready to unlock the potential of digital money for economies and businesses around the world. Reshaping payments and commerce more broadly will only further accelerate growth in Africa. We are very bullish on Africa and Visa is excited to play a role in shaping the future of the continent.

Governments across Africa are implementing policies to close the financial inclusion gap. How can you support these agendas?

Nearly half of the world’s mobile money users live on the African continent, although two in three Africans do not have a bank account. Despite strong progress, this kind of stubborn disparity in access to financial services remains.

We believe the greatest impact will come through public-private partnerships. We are committed to working with governments to support economic and social development. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many successful examples of collaborations that have launched several community-based programs to make the digital economy accessible to both individuals and small businesses.

Recently, we partnered with Ivory Coast’s national transport company, Sotra, to enable digital payments for transportation. Visa will digitize payments for 1,000 buses of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national bus company (Transco) through collaborations with Bizzoly, O-City and Ecobank in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Beyond partnerships, as part of our mission to promote equitable access for all around the world, we are supporting financial inclusion efforts by providing grants to organizations across Africa through the Visa Foundation. has supported Also, Shes Next, which supports women business owners, and a financial literacy program that has helped millions of consumers, small business owners, and potential entrepreneurs tackle their major financial challenges. We have launched several global initiatives such as Practical Money and Business Skills.

More generally, digital payments themselves offer tremendous benefits to businesses and economies. Studies show that switching to digital payments can increase GDP by 1% in mature economies and up to 3% in emerging economies. For SMEs, which form the foundations of communities across Africa, the switch to digital means, at a conservative estimate, increased revenues. Simply enabling digital payments can bring greater prosperity to all participants in the digital economy.

How does your company achieve innovation growth across continents?

We continue to invest in innovation through partnerships, products, solutions and our own business. In April, he opened his first African innovation studio in Nairobi, Kenya to serve the entire region. The studio is built to enable Visa clients and partners to collaborate, co-create and explore both the future of commerce and how new technologies will impact how Africans shop, pay and pay. . The Innovation Studio is one of several recent realizations of the company’s broader vision and purpose to advance digital commerce and enable individuals, businesses and economies to access the financial services they need to thrive. I’m sorry.

We also invest in future innovators through the Visa Everywhere Initiative, a global innovation program and competition for startups and fintechs. In his June of this year, his two Nigerian startups reached the final 5th place, with over 1,300 applicants from Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa competing. Nigerian company ThriveAgric, a technology-driven agricultural startup, emerged as the overall winner, while another of his Nigerian startups, CarePAY, won the Audience Favorite award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/innovation-in-financial-technology-necessary-for-sustainable-development-visa-ceo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos