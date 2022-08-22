La French Tech at CEE: The Polish Ecosystem





La French Tech is an initiative launched in Paris in 2014 by the French government with the aim of turning Europe into a unicorn community that can compete with other large startup communities around the world, such as Silicon Valley. The initiative already has 150 major European tech players and over 23,000 vetted startups, 280 of his VCs and 4,000 of his companies.

The program’s 2022 goal is to create a roadmap for expanding our technology ecosystem, developing a thriving economy, achieving social cohesion, and meeting our climate goals. So far, La French Tech has helped his 24 tech champions achieve unicorn status, achieving his 2025 target set by the French president three years ago. increase.

“At the beginning of our efforts to build La French Tech community in Krakow, we did a lot of work to better understand the local market in order to be the right bridge between the French government and the Polish ecosystem. Three years later we have built over 250 startup and scale-up chapters founded by both French and Polish entrepreneurs, of which 13 scale-ups are almost Scale-ups valued at €1 billion or part of the Next 40 ranking of scale-ups that have raised over €100 million in the last three years,” commented Romain Rebour.

La French Tech Krakow not only creates technical synergies between Poland and France, but also works closely with organizations such as Business France, an organization that supports the international expansion of French companies, the Consulate General of Krakow and The French. We have built a partnership. Embassy of Poland, and CCI France-Poland.

La French Tech Cracovie is also a passionate advocate of bringing people together. In 2022 we will host four of his live events including a keynote and a startup pitching contest. In addition, La Tech Tech Cracovie partners with other event he organizers so community members can be featured as guest keynote speakers, judges and moderators.

The list of activities La French Tech Cracovie engages in goes on and on. This chapter offers his 5 hours of free mentoring to startups and companies that need founder advice. There is also a soft landing program in partnership with La French Tech Lyon Saint-Etienne. Every year (without Covid restrictions) 5 companies from the Lyon branch come to Poland to explore the Polish ecosystem. They then sent five companies from Poland to explore the French ecosystem. According to Romain Rebour, the initiative has proven to be a successful way to build strong and long-term partnerships.

