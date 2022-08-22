Culture comes to Google





There is a new view that is gaining popularity among literate people. Search engine Google undermines democracy. Read his recent Wired headline that “Google Search Is Silently Damaging Democracy” and how Google search results “mislead the public on a very important issue in maintaining democracy.” I summarized the article claiming that Written by a professor who made similar arguments on a Senate subcommittee, the article not only calls for action to combat Google’s problematic nature, but it also resonates with others along the same lines. is. An organization wants to redirect suggested search results to a “rebuttal resource.” Another company threatened to organize a boycott of advertisers unless Google complied with their demands to remove links to political opponents.

But is Google really the biggest problem facing democracy? Is it just another manifestation of terror?

Google is a giant spreadsheet that maps keywords to websites and sorts those websites somewhat arbitrarily by relevance and reputation. This sorting is unscientific and can lead to inaccurate Google search results.

Some of these inaccuracies are funny. In response to the question “Who is the King of the United States?” Google once named Barack his Obama in a snippet at the top of search results. This happened because Google ranked Breitbart’s ironic headline “All Hail King Barack Obama, Emperor of the United States Of America!” It was That irony has been lost on search engines.

In a way, it’s a question of Google’s efficiency. When people rely on the quickest answer to their question instead of looking for the best and most plausible answer, they can come to the wrong conclusions. No technology can replace critical thinking and common sense.

So what should Google do with a website that ironically calls President Obama the King? If Google is a search engine and someone searches for the phrase “King of the United States” , Google must return results for that exact phrase or similar synonyms without judgment. Do you really want search engines to analyze your content and hide information they deem false, offensive, or politically incorrect?

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 4: Exterior of Google offices on July 4, 2022 in New York City. Google announced Friday that it will remove Location History entries if they identify an abortion center. John Smith/VIEWpress via Getty Images

I know some people want this. There is a view among some elites that the Internet has made information easier to access but harder to assess. They see this as a dangerous escalation. As military historian Robert Bateman condescendingly put it, “There used to be idiots in every village. You needed the internet to put them all together.”

Yet the alternative that some academics hope for is actually less democratic. It’s illiberal and totalitarian: they curate and censor what Google shows them because they believe people don’t read after the first search result on Google wants to align with us.

I feel different. In a free society everyone has the right to object, but no one has the right not to be opposed. I myself may disagree with the results that sometimes appear at the top of Google searches (French Onion Soup recipe is a great example!), but Google can sometimes stray from the facts. According to former King Obama, offensive content can be very easily ignored or refuted by scrolling down a bit in the search results and clicking on the links that lead to intelligent commentary and free discussion. .

It’s a broader point to point out here. Content moderation at Google isn’t just about free speech. It’s about moderating people’s access to information. If you ask Google to get into the business of watering down results, the reality is that if you go too far, people may be unable to access essential services.

We really need to talk about how Google and its monopoly on search are shaping society in a nasty way. With multiple truly functioning search engines, it would probably be less of an issue if some search engines responded to calls from users and went down the road of litigating what was right or wrong. .

But we don’t have multiple search engines. It’s Google. And you don’t need the only search engine censoring speech that you deem vulgar or socially inappropriate.

Ayden Férdeline is a public interest engineer and former Technology Policy Fellow at the Mozilla Foundation. He studies how digital policy-making processes around the world can become more representative and inclusive. He is based in Berlin. Follow him on Twitter @ferdeline.

The views in this article are those of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/cancel-culture-coming-google-opinion-1735311 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos