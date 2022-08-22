



They asked for money, not customers.

(Screenshot from Delta video.)

Chris Matyszczyk/screenshot

situation.

That’s what everyone craves, secretly or not.

This is what airlines want from their customers.

That’s what airline customers want to feel away from riffs and roughs.

But too many airline customers seem elated these days. This has made airlines desperate to please them.

Delta, for example, had to limit the number of higher priced customers who could enter the lounge.

And now airlines have quietly pierced their egos in a truly unsightly way.

As Points Guy reported, Delta demoted Diamond Medallion members to a frankly painful level. Now they are no longer allowed to board with passengers sporting very fancy sleds and flying in the fanciest seats. will be handed over.

you might laugh at their pain. But remember that many of these Diamond Medallion Members are the very corporate travelers that airlines claim to see again.

Perhaps that’s why Delta tried to characterize this as a “minor boarding update” rather than Road Warrior’s delicate soul shatter.

You repeatedly express your loyalty to the airline in the hope that you will receive special treatment for your problem.

Instead, an actual overt – uh, minor – relegation.

May I share with you how Delta describes Medallion Members?: “Medallion Members are our most loyal customers.”

Worse, for some, it will be the airline’s excuse (sorry, I meant to explain) for this sudden move. Delta says these medallion members will keep the economy portion of the plane from getting dirty too quickly, thereby (presumably) giving flight attendants a few more minutes to clean up and get ready after the previous flight.

Some people struggle with this logic. After all, priority boarding is given to the infirm and families with children. Is Delta saying that a Medallion member fouls a plane for example she’s 4+?

Delta’s second reason may be a little more compelling. a bit. According to the airline, there is currently so much congestion at the gate that many people struggling with status want to get on the plane as soon as possible.

In this way, the airline could probably create a little more space. Isn’t it true that it blocks everyone else walking around?

In fact, did really rich passengers flying first class or Delta One complain about having to board with (for them) low-cost Medallion members?

Also: A Delta customer asked for basic service.Instead, the frenetic Twilight Zone

Delta Air Lines claims that demotioning medallion members still means getting a “priority boarding experience.” yes. However, it is not as favored as it used to be. It only pierces their sometimes fragile self-esteem and makes them question their dedication to what was once America’s premium airline.

There’s nothing worse than committing to a brand over and over again thinking you’ve finally made it, only to be overwhelmed by that feeling and never come back. Instead of boarding with the richest people who paid the highest price for the most comfortable seats possible, Medallion members watch them walk around.

I fear dissatisfaction. I fear frustration. But I’m afraid Delta still doesn’t have a rival that perfectly matches its brand image.

Perhaps United Airlines will take on the mantle of America’s premier airline for its customer service and meticulous road warrior prerogative.

know. who would have imagined that?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/delta-just-offended-its-most-loyal-customers-and-the-question-is-why/

