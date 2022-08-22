Minister directs Google and Meta to rush deals with media companies





The government is actively monitoring Canadian legal changes that both Google and Meta oppose.

Willie Jackson says the government has a role to play in helping the press get money from the internet giant. suggest that you can help fund the media

Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson has suggested that patience is running out as internet giants Google and Meta take time to strike more deals to support news outlets.

Jackson said he has a regulatory backstop in his back pocket, suggesting that the proposed Canadian law could provide a model for the government should it decide to intervene.

He said he hopes the deal will be finalized before the end of the year, suggesting he may not wait more than three months to decide on further actions.

Jackson said he met with Google representatives about two weeks ago and plans to meet with Meta within the next two weeks.

Financial agreements for news media content are primarily a commercial matter, and the value of news content is best determined by the parties involved, he said.

However, it is becoming clear that the market is not working. Governments have a role to play in supporting fair negotiations. A lot of time has passed and progress is needed, he said.

The model of internet giants taking some responsibility for media funding has been seen in some as a practical way to make journalism economically viable in the digital age without relying on government support. is promoted by

In 2020, Google will spend US$1 billion (NZ$1.62 billion) over three years to license content for its Google News Showcase service. Online news content.

However, countries such as Australia and France have passed laws aimed at continuing to pressure major internet companies to enter into deals that are acceptable to the media.

Christel Yardley/Staff

Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson has dollar figures in mind and says progress is needed.

In June, NZME, publisher of The New Zealand Herald, awarded a contract estimated at multi-million dollars to provide select news for the Google News Showcase after negotiating it alone in March. tied.

Some other news outlets, including Stuff and The Allied Press, owner of The Otago Daily Times, received preliminary reports from the Trade Commission in August to negotiate with Google and Facebook owner Meta as a bloc. got permission.

In terms of deals between platforms and news media organizations, Jackson asked the authorities for advice on what a good enough deal would look like supported by the sector.

Officials are actively monitoring developments abroad, particularly legal developments in Canada, he said.

It’s in our back pocket. I think the journalism department has lost 50% of her staff over the last few years. I would like to see the deals done and would like to know if these deals are fair. He said.

we have to do something

Jackson said he had a view on the fair amount outcome, but it wasn’t something he could share.

According to the Canadian government, the Online News Act has proposed to ensure fair revenue sharing between digital platforms and news outlets and to provide for collective bargaining by news outlets.

thing

Confirmation bias: A hard-wired part of human psychology that can make us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

The law encourages voluntary commercial agreements, but permits compulsory arbitration between parties if no agreement can be reached.

Both Google and Meta have expressed concerns about the proposed legislation, with Google saying in a May blog post that it would be forced to subsidize outlets that do not adhere to journalism standards. , which may include disinformation blogs and foreign state media.

The law requires companies like Google to pay news businesses to make it easier for users to find what they’re looking for, Google vice president Sabrina Geremia wrote in a post.

Mehta did not respond to requests for an interview regarding Jackson’s remarks.

Caroline Rainsford, Country Director, Google New Zealand, said in a written statement that Google is committed to doing its part to ensure the long-term vibrancy of public interest news and quality journalism in New Zealand. I said yes.

Google New Zealand continues to discuss Google News Showcase with local news media companies. We are pleased to have reached agreements with many media outlets.

He also said that there was already a substantial two-way exchange of value between Google and the news business.

