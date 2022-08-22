The Royal Mint’s Circular Laptops and Energy Efficiency Plans Across Roads: This Week’s Sustainability Success Story





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars of energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on.

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five forward-thinking stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Axpo issues 437 million sustainability bonds

The first section of our success story series often spotlights new solar or wind farms or innovative energy efficiency projects. But this week, the story of green finance caught our eye.

Swiss renewable energy producer and energy trading firm Axpo Group has issued a sustainability-linked bond this week. The price is CHF 500 million (approximately $437 million, split into two tranches). , in the amount of CHF 500 on the Swiss market in January.

Proceeds from both bonds will be used to expand renewable energy generation and distribution capacity, storage and related communications. Axpo aims to develop his 10GW of solar power in Europe by 2030, among other growth targets.

At the time of the first bond issuance in January, Axpo Groups Chief Financial Officer Joris Groflin said:

Resource: Royal Mint Orders Refurbished Laptops

The UK’s Royal Mint covered a partnership with recycling startup Excir to explore the use of gold recovered from e-waste in the March issue of this special issue.

The organization has now signed a deal with Circular Computing to switch laptops to refurbished versions. The Royal Mint has been trialling refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad T480 laptops, and this summer he received 70 laptops and placed a large order to deliver more later this year.

Refurbishing a laptop requires taking used items and updating them with existing parts if possible, or new parts if not. The purpose of laptops is to leave laptops in the same or improved condition as when they were new without extensive recycling. Circular Computing verifies that their processes are carbon neutral and offers a warranty on all remanufactured computers.

Steve Haskew, Head of Sustainability and Social Leadership at Circular Computings, said: The Royal Mint deal continues to demonstrate the benefits of regeneration to organizations of all kinds, including those steeped in history.

Remanufactured laptops are an ideal solution for the Royal Mint due to the need for durable and reliable IT equipment and the need to meet the organization’s sustainability goals. We are pleased to partner with a leader in the sustainable precious metals industry as we tackle the e-waste crisis. We share many of the same values ​​and beliefs.

MOBILITY: Switch Mobility launches all-electric double-decker bus

Transportation accounts for about 10% of India’s emissions and is a major contributor to air pollution along with coal-fired power plants, cooking fuels and factories. About 90% of the nation’s population lives in areas where air pollution exceeds World Health Organization recommended limits.

This week’s transportation success story comes from automaker Switch Mobility. The company unveiled a new all-electric double-decker bus. The company has already sold over 100 purely electric double-deckers to the UK market, but the new model has been designed specifically for the Indian market.Dubbed the Switch EiV22, this bus is his 65-passenger, 1 It boasts a cruising range of up to 250km on a single charge.

Switch India has already secured orders for 200 electric double-decker buses in Mumbai. This year, we hope to get even more significant orders from other cities and regions.

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: ENERGY EFFICIENT DRIVES ACROSS THE STREET IN GLASGOW

The UK energy price cap is due to be raised for the second time this October, fueling debate about urgent improvements to home energy efficiency. An analysis released earlier this month revealed that the UK’s least energy efficient homes could face bills around 1,000 higher than those meeting the government’s targeted minimum standards. rice field.

Hubbub partnered with OVO to roll out a street-wide energy efficiency program in Glasgow. This includes modifications and behavioral changes. Changes will be supported by grants wherever possible. Residents must apply to lead a campaign in their city by September 11th. It is hoped that this approach can be replicated elsewhere to save costs and increase the number of people able to reduce energy-related emissions.

Hubbubs co-founder Gavin Ellis said: This can include economies of scale from multiple houses on the same street doing the same job, or it can be as simple as sharing ideas and information.

Business Leadership: Beamery Halves Emissions in Six Years

In 2018, a landmark Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on the Paris Agreement pathway concluded that if global emissions were halved by 2030, humanity could limit temperature rise to 1.5C. said to be the most sexual. Companies have set targets based on validated science over the last decade to target reductions of at least this level.

This week, talent management software company Beamery pledged to halve its absolute emissions across all its scopes by 2028 and get to net zero as soon as possible as part of its first impact and sustainability manifesto. . The company says it will have to measure and report all emissions for the first time within a year and will seek external verification of more detailed emissions targets and plans to meet them.

Elsewhere, the manifesto confirms that Beamery has initiated the B Corp certification process, which will likely lead it to intervene to improve its ambition and actions in other sustainability-related areas. Businesses have already committed to improving their Fair HQ Inclusion Score and Fair HQ Equality Score, which measure staff well-being, by representing more people of different ages, ethnicities and genders in leadership roles. I’m here.

Bibi Groot, Head of Behavioral Sciences at Fair HQ, said: Instead of vague promises, Beamery commits to evidence-based action and timelines.

© Faversham House Ltd 2022 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for personal use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/the-royal-mints-circular-laptops-and-street-wide-energy-efficiency-schemes-the-sustainability-success-stories-of-the-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos