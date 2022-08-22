Big tech gone bad: Google blocks accounts based on fake child exploitation filters





Applying artificial intelligence to many aspects of life is largely positive, but what if machine learning algorithms can’t detect the difference between harmless health photos and child exploitation material?

The New York Times reported today that a San Francisco-based technologist named “Mark” — who ironically works in content filtering for an obscure technology company — was found to be in “a serious violation of Google’s policies and , may be illegal,” reportedly expelled from Google LLC. His son got sick and his son was photographed. In this case, the child had a problem with his penis and after being asked by a medical professional, his wife took a picture and sent it online via her Google account for her consultation.

Google’s AI and filtering tagged the photo as child abuse without considering the context. Inaccurate or out-of-context blocks from Google aren’t all that surprising. But what happened next was absolutely terrifying.

Google informed authorities that a man named only Mark in the report was dealing with child pornography, and a police investigation was launched. Luckily, the San Francisco Police Department understood the situation, but almost two years later, Google did not and Mark is still banned from the account.

Google’s only comment on the New York Times article was, “Child sexual abuse content is abhorrent and we strive to prevent it from spreading on our platforms. No one can dispute that statement.” But in this case, the photos were not abusive material, but a legitimate health issue.

This case highlights how billions of people have become dependent on technology companies and how simple false positives can get worse. In Mark’s case, not only did he lose his email account, Google Photos account, and contact information, but he also lost his phone number via Google Fi, which was closed by Google. My Google Fi phone number was connected to various other accounts, which also prevented me from accessing two-factor authentication.

The more eggs you put in one basket, the more likely it is that the basket will break, Mark told The Times.

Mark’s case is not unique. The Times also referenced a similar case from a father in Texas, where Google flagged medical-related photos taken and sent online as abusive material.In the Texas case, Mark As in the case, Google suspended the father’s account, and the Mountain View robotics tech worker declined to appeal.

Google and other large technology companies must actively seek out and screen for malicious content. But the inability of Google to find a human employee to contextualize the appeal and sort out the situation is not a good thing for Google and other tech companies.

Fortunately, in both Mark’s case and the Texas case, the children’s medical problems were resolved, but after making up their minds and misclassifying someone as a child, Google and other tech companies There is no prescription for dealing with pornographers.

