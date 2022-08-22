First Fujian Fund Established To Promote Technological Innovation Projects





August 21, 2022. Minister Cubino said, “With the signing of the agreement, a joint investment of 60 million pesos under a non-refundable contribution (ANR) scheme to fund ‘technology innovation’ projects, including his $15 million from the state. He explained that a state fund could be established. The rest of the agency’.

Fire Nation.- Minister of Education Analia Cubino and Fernando Pirano, Director of the National Research, Technology Development and Innovation Agency (R&D&I Agency) have signed to promote innovation projects in Tierrader. Contract with Fuego. State Science and Technology Secretary Alejandra Mann also attended the meeting held at the agency’s headquarters.

“With the signing of the agreement, a Joint State Fund of Ps.60 million under a non-refundable contribution (ANR) scheme to fund ‘technology innovation’ projects, including $15 million from the state,” Cubino said. explained that it would be possible to establish The rest of the agency’.

This is the first time that the government of Tierra del Fuego has managed and directed a line of credit with these characteristics, and the state, together with its R&D institutions, has expressed the basis of the financial instruments and the conditions of the needs of the region. .. The device will allow the funding of technological development and innovation in the different production sectors of the state, reaching small businesses, companies and cooperatives in Tierra del Fuego, the minister said.

Cubino stressed that the agreement is “a very important boost for the production sector,” and that it will “encourage innovation in production processes, whether from the state’s cooperatives or small businesses participating in the project.” I am interested in introducing myself and in this particular sense that concerns innovation, this funding will allow us to improve these production processes. ”

Science and Technology Secretary Alejandra Mann, from her field, commented, “We are working closely with the Research and Development Office to federalize our state agency policies and small business requirements.” did. And enterprises must introduce themselves to the state agency funding line and the formation of state funds. ”

In this sense, the official said, “with the consent of the R&D Agency’s local fund, we will formally sign this exclusive contract that will allow us to promote innovation and technological development in today’s production and industrial sectors. We are proud to work with Fujian.”

Signing a specific contract is the final step before the call begins. New products, services or prototypes of a revolutionary nature or prototypes intended to add value, promote a circular economy and foster innovation registered in the scientific and productive sectors. He concluded that the allocation of subsidies to the generative process is a priority.

The I+D+i Agency is a decentralized agency with administrative and functional autonomy under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, aimed at promoting scientific research, knowledge generation and productive innovation in Argentina. It’s a national institution. To improve its productivity profile and the quality of life of the population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationworldnews.com/provincial-the-first-fujian-fund-was-established-to-promote-technological-innovation-projects/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos