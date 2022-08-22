Amazon is reportedly one of the leading bidders to buy health tech company Signify Health





Amazon.com Inc. is one of the leading bidders to acquire health technology company Signify Health Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported today.

Founded in 2009, Signify Health leverages advanced analytics, technology, and a nationwide network of healthcare providers to provide a healthcare platform that offers value-based payment programs. The company’s mission is “to transform the way care is paid for and delivered so people live healthier and happier lives at home.”

Signify’s solutions are designed to align outcome-related financial incentives, assess and manage risk, and identify viable opportunities to improve, align, and reduce costs for patient outcomes. We provide technology solutions for healthcare plans and healthcare organizations. The company offers a comprehensive suite of clinical, social and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent costly adverse events, as well as a platform to move services into the home. is touted.

But Amazon isn’t the only company looking to acquire the company. CVS Health Inc. is also bidding. The current bid is said to be around $8 billion. Signify had a market capitalization of $4.97 billion at the close of trading on Friday, and his final takeover offer closed on Sept. 5, Labor Day.

Amazon’s attempt to acquire Signify is also not the e-commerce giant’s first attempt to enter the healthcare market. The company acquired primary healthcare provider One Medical for his $3.9 billion last month.

However, the deal began before Andy Jassy became CEO of Amazon in July 2021.

Before taking over from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Jassy was the head of Amazon Web Services Inc. In a letter he wrote to Amazon shareholders in April, Jassy said one of the business concepts that guides Amazon’s strategy is iterative innovation. He explained that the concept of iterative innovation is applied to different parts of Amazon’s business. This includes the ability for him to deliver in one day through the Prime program.

Jassy has been a frequent guest at theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media Inc.’s live streaming media studio over the years, and has previously been mentioned for its expansion into healthcare. In February 2021, she noted, as theCUBE co-host Dave Vellante noted, “Amazon is entering the grocery, healthcare or financial services and IoT opportunities, bringing in cloud, data and AI. , can attack these new industries.”

