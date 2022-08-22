Lithuania pledges $600 million to boost innovation





The Ministry of Economic Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania will make approximately $600 million ($602.5 million) available over the next few years to boost innovation starting this autumn.

In a government agency blog post published on August 17, Minister of Economy and Innovation Orrin Armonite said public investment used to work.

Public investment has paid off. So far, the stimulated sector has increased value added by 80%, increased the number of employees by a factor of ten and increased export volumes by 72%. We will continue to work in a focused and targeted way to grow the Lithuanian economy.

We focus on three main priorities: health and biotechnology, new production processes, materials and technology, and information and communication technology.

Armonait said the initiative aims to address the evolving needs of business, promote research and innovation alongside the digitization of the industry, and create new businesses. Blogs call for researchers to engage in corporate R&D activities, companies to participate in international R&D activities, and companies to join international partnerships to stimulate innovation said it is likely.

The Lithuanian start-up is doing well despite international disputes linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine, writes PYMNTS. Russian startups are raising millions of dollars as Russia threatens to punish the country for blocking rail transport to the Kaliningrad enclave.

One successful startup is BitDegree, an EdTech startup that has raised $1 million for its blockchain-powered Learnoverse education platform. Additionally, kevin, which creates account-to-account (A2A) payment infrastructure aimed at reducing card transactions, has raised $65 million.

The success of fintech can be seen as a result of the Bank of Lithuania’s liberal licensing regime. This is due to streamlining the licensing process and allowing the fintech to get his license within three months.

