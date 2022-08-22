Audiologist picks up news OTC hearing aids are coming to consumers





Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will usher in a new golden age of consumer access and affordability, leading to innovation and improved public health outcomes in the coming years. Consumers and hearing care providers are uniquely positioned to benefit from this new, final OTC rule. While nothing can replace the meticulous, hands-on delivery of service by qualified and skilled professionals, OTC hearing aids are needed by the tens of millions of Americans now perceived to have mild to moderate hearing loss. provide relief. There are limited costly options for treating mild to moderate hearing loss.

OTC hearing aids have been in development for a long time. In 2016, the United States spent nearly twice as much on overall health care as other high-income countries, yet its population suffered from poor health. In 2016, then-President Obama commissioned a study by the President’s Committee of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) and the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM). Among their findings was that even if all audiologists and hearing aid dispensers fitted people with hearing aids full-time, there would still be a large and unmet need for hearing healthcare that would form the basis of the new OTC hearing aid category. He said that there are things in the United States that have not been done. .

Over the years, incumbent manufacturers in the traditional hearing aid industry have embraced the concept of incremental innovation. Simply adding another microphone or additional processing strategy to an already mature product platform has little impact on the consumer experience.

In recent years, industry incumbents have also led large-scale consolidation efforts within the hearing healthcare industry, with a small group of individual hearing healthcare providers being acquired and wholly owned by major manufacturers.

While this helps streamline distribution channels for hearing aid products and ensure process consistency between providers, it is a barrier to entry for many consumers and has left the industry stagnant innovation ripe for disruption. There is also a possibility of leaving it in the place of

Regulation on the sale of hearing aids has effectively become what economists call a barrier to entry. This is because it reduces the ability of consumers to compare stores effectively, reducing competitive pressure on prices. Without incentives for companies to make better products at better prices, this could inevitably result in higher costs and lower health impacts.

Many insurance plans still don’t cover hearing aids, leaving consumers to pay the full cost out-of-pocket. It could represent an additional strain on your thin budget. OTC hearing aids can provide new opportunities for audiologists and hearing care providers as they require consumers to be self-aware and self-managing their condition.

If the floodgates were opened to more people, consumers would learn more about their condition, which could improve health literacy among the general public. The downstream impact of this is to increase the perceived value of audiologists beyond mere salespeople of medical devices, and should be applauded by audiologists worldwide. It provides an effective and easy entry point to explore, explore your options, and manage your condition. This includes, for many, their hearing care provider as a key partner in their overall journey to health and well-being. be.

Consumers benefit directly from the unprecedented ability to compare and shop for products that meet their needs, while learning more about their unique needs and where they need help most. This could boost new entrants to this newly formed market segment, such as new ways to auto-tune and auto-select preferred audio settings, like advanced tone controls for home stereo systems. can lead to significant product innovation.

Opponents of the currently finalized OTC rules suggest that professional hearing care is essential for the best patient outcomes. I tend to agree with this sentiment. That said, many Americans would be thrilled to be satisfied with any result, not just the best one. That’s a common misconception. What’s really happening is that the consumer is now choosing her OTC hearing aids over nothing.

Consequences of untreated hearing loss include early and more severe onset of dementia and other disease processes that can lead to progressive cognitive decline. By giving consumers back the control and power to identify and manage their condition, audiologists and other hearing health care providers can go beyond just prescriptions to make a lasting impact on people’s lives. It can serve as an important ally and advocate for aspects of sexual audiology. Device sales.

It also allows the least privileged of us to access affordable care in a way that does not compromise safety and satisfaction, with the strong special controls that the FDA is requiring in the final rule. It also helps to elevate people. People have different shapes, sizes, colors and tastes. Her groundbreaking OTC Hearing Aid Final Rule empowers consumers to choose products that meet their needs wherever they are, leaving only the consumer to decide for themselves. Consumers can be confident that products labeled as OTC hearing aids are safe and effective due to the strong special controls the FDA has listed in its final OTC rule.

In my opinion, in the next five years, hearing healthcare will see more innovation and consumer choice than in the last 50 years. Empowering consumers to choose products that are right for them and stay in control of their health status will improve health literacy and reduce the resulting health disparities among Americans of all types. On this basis, new levels of consumer choice and technological innovation will allow a new golden age of hearing healthcare to emerge and thrive.The free market has always won and the future has never looked brighter. rice field.

