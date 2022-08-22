Global Talent Stream Needs Streamlining





Waiting 4-6 months is not easy anywhere.

It’s an odd time to talk about attracting foreign talent, given the number of layoffs we’re seeing in the Canadian tech industry. But it’s an important conversation.

why? For one thing, the current tech downturn is short-lived and companies continue to hire despite layoffs. But the reality is that the flow of global talent is currently dead, and the problem will last longer than the technology recession.

What once benefited this federal government in promoting Canada to the world, now benefits.

how broken? According to Ilya Brotzky, his CEO of VanHack, the typical processing time for hiring highly skilled talent to Canada is currently four to six months. When Fast Track Visas first launched in June 2017 as part of the Global Skills Strategy, the waiting period ranged from 10 days for him to 2 weeks for him, and Global Talent had an 80% chance of being He should not exceed 4 weeks. As such, fast-track programs for acquiring international talent are no longer quick.

Brodsky said there are other issues, such as the labor market benefit system, which, Brodsky said, slows down talent acquisition and makes it difficult for small businesses to compete with big companies and get talent. There are also no signs of a digital nomad visa (remember the podcast from April?) and some issues with tax returns (prepare your T2).

What once benefited this federal government in promoting Canada to the world, now benefits. So what should we do about it?

Brodsky is no stranger to pointing this file move at the government and knows how long it takes. BetaKit reported that VanHack submitted a petition to the federal government in August 2016 asking him to start his Global Talent stream. This is almost exactly six years after the recording date of this podcast.

VanHack has filed a new petition urging governments to reconsider labor market benefit plans, but also hopes to raise awareness of how global talent flows need to be streamlined. is.

Before you review the petition, listen to this podcast recorded on Ilya’s birthday!

Let’s dig in.

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Katie Lauer. Hosted by Sync Sound.

Photo credit: Sarah Pflug via Burst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/the-global-talent-stream-needs-streamlining/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos