NYT: Parent loses Google account over false positive image





At least two parents have reportedly lost access to their Google accounts. This is because the company’s Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection system incorrectly flagged images of children taken for medical purposes as depicting some form of abuse.

The New York Times (Opens in a new window) reports that one of the parents, Mark, a software engineer, took a picture of his child’s groin because “his penis looked swollen and painful.” is reported to have been taken. The nurse requested a photo prior to the video consultation related to this issue.

Another parent, in a Quora post(Opens in a new window) spotted by The Times, said their Google account was inaccessible in February 2021 because ” [his] Send my son’s endometrial infection to a pediatrician who follows daily updates.”

In both cases, people with Android smartphones took pictures of a child’s groin-related medical problem, which were automatically backed up to Google Photos and shared with someone else (a loved one or a loved one) through various services. It appears to have been sent to a medical professional.

The image was backed up in Google Photos and was flagged by Google systems designed to detect CSAM. Upon review, the company disabled the account and referred the case to his Cyber ​​Tipline at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Times confirmed that both parents have been cleared of allegations of abuse by investigators. For Mark, the ubiquity of the company’s services caused a variety of problems.

“Not only did he lose his e-mails, contact information for friends and former co-workers, and his son’s first-year records, but he had to get a new phone number with a different carrier because his Google Fi account was closed. Because I used my old phone number and email address, I couldn’t get the security code I needed to sign into my other Internet accounts, and I was shut out of much of my digital life.”

Some people, including former Google product manager and current Homebrew partner Hunter Walk(Opens in a new window), believe that systems around CSAM are more likely to produce false negatives (flag harmless material as abuse) than false negatives. It states that false positives (flag innocent material for abuse) are preferable. innocent material).

But this doesn’t necessarily mean that people will permanently lose access to their Google accounts (and, as Mark’s experience shows, many other services) if a photo is accidentally flagged as CSAM. does not mean A functioning appeals process must be in place.

Google’s reconsideration request process may be working as intended. The Times reported that Google’s decision not to restore Mark’s account was due to a “video of a young child lying in bed with a naked woman” he filmed six months before the first incident. reportedly based on

Mark told The Times that he “didn’t remember this video and was no longer able to access it,” but was “prompted to capture it without anyone else knowing it would be seen or judged.” As the report puts it,

It seems that only Google has access to the video. Mark may have misunderstood a video depicting possible abuse. Google may be using the intimate moment as an excuse not to restore Mark’s account. There is currently not enough public information to make a judgment.

As it stands, however, the parents cited in the Times report have not been found guilty of wrongdoing by investigators. It’s not clear what else should be done to prove

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

