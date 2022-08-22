NSO chief resigns as Israeli spyware firms restructuring | Tech Talks & Innovation





JERUSALEM (AP) — The chief executive of beleaguered Israeli spyware maker NSO has resigned as part of a corporate restructuring, the company said Sunday.

NSO is associated with a number of scandals stemming from alleged customer misuse of its flagship Pegasus phone monitoring software. The United States imposed restrictions on the company last year, alleging its tools were being used for cross-border repression. NSO denies any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the company said one of its founders, CEO Shalev Hulio, is stepping down. His COO (Chief Operating Officer) at the company, Yaron Shohat, will lead the company on an interim basis and manage the restructuring process while it searches for a new CEO.

The company officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss restructuring efforts. Officials added that 100 employees, or about 13% of NSO’s workforce, will be laid off.

Pegasus allows operators to covertly infiltrate a target’s mobile device and gain access to contacts, messages, and movement history.

The company says the Pegasus is only sold to foreign governments after it was approved by the Israeli Defense Ministry as a tool for catching criminals and terrorists.

NSO says it has safeguards in place to prevent abuse, but critics say these safeguards aren’t working enough, and NSO says its clients don’t know who they monitor. I admit that I cannot control It states that it does not have access to the information collected.

Critics, including human rights groups and outside researchers, say clients have abused Pegasus to monitor journalists, human rights activists and dissidents from Mexico to Saudi Arabia to the Israeli-occupied West Bank. increase.

NSO does not identify clients. However, the company has admitted to cutting off at least seven of his customers for abusing its technology. These reportedly include authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

A statement on Sunday said the company’s restructuring will include streamlining all aspects of its business, including streamlining operations to ensure that NSO remains one of the world’s leading high-tech cyber intelligence companies focused on NATO member states. said he would consider it.

NSO has also been sued by Apple and Facebook for allegedly intruding on their products by an Israeli company.

The US Department of Commerce’s decision to add NSO to the Entity List hurt the company by restricting access to US components and technology. NSO is challenging the designation.

The company has also been hit by Israel’s decision late last year to tighten oversight of cyber exports. The decision comes in response to criticism that Israel’s oversight of the digital surveillance industry is too lax, reducing the number of countries where Israeli cyber software can be purchased from over 100 to 37.

