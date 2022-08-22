A dad took pictures of a naked toddler for the doctor.Google flagged him as a criminal





Mark notices that the toddler is acting strangely. His son’s penis appeared swollen and hurt him. Marc, a stay-at-home mom from San Francisco, grabbed her Android phone and snapped a picture to document the issue and track its progress.

It was a Friday night in February 2021. Since it was Saturday and the pandemic was on, his wife called a health care provider to book an emergency appointment for the next morning via video. The nurse asked me to send a photo so the doctor could see it beforehand.

Marks’ wife grabbed her husband’s phone and texted a magnified photo of his son’s groin to his iPhone so that it could be uploaded to the health care provider’s messaging system.

The episode left Marc missing more than a decade of contacts, emails and photos, and put him under police investigation. Asking to use only his first name for fear of damaging his reputation, Mark is caught in a net of algorithms designed to trap people exchanging child sexual abuse material. rice field.

Technology companies capture so much data that they must examine the data passing through their servers to detect and prevent criminal activity. Child advocates say business cooperation is essential to combat the online proliferation of sexual abuse images. But in at least two cases revealed by The New York Times, we may have to take a peek at private archives that cast innocent actions in an ominous light.

Jon Callas, an engineer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that promotes digital civil liberties, called this particular coal mining case a canary.

After setting up a Gmail account in his mid-20s, Mark, now in his 40s, became heavily dependent on Google. His Android smartphone camera backed up his photos and videos to his Google Cloud. He had a phone plan with his Google Fi.

Mark with his son on August 6, 2022 in San Francisco, CA, asking to be identified by first name only for fear of potential reputational damage. Get it wrong and the consequences are serious. (Image credit: Aaron Wojack/The New York Times)

Two days after taking a photo of his son, Marks’ cell phone rang. Marks’ account was disabled due to potentially illegal and harmful content that was a serious violation of Google’s policies. Detailed links led to a list of possible reasons, including child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Mark was confused at first, but then he remembered his son’s infection. God, Google probably thinks it’s child porn, he thought.

He filled out a form explaining his son’s infection and requesting a reconsideration of Google’s decision. At the same time, he discovered the domino effect of his Google rejection. Not only did I lose my emails, contact information for friends and former colleagues, and my sons’ first year records, but my Google Fi account was closed and I had to get a new phone number with a different carrier. . Without access to my old phone number and email address, I couldn’t get the security code I needed to sign in to my other Internet accounts and was shut out of much of my digital life.

“Child sexual abuse content is abhorrent and we are committed to preventing it from spreading on our platform,” Google said in a statement.

A few days after Mark filed his appeal, Google replied that the account would not be reinstated without further explanation.

August 6, 2022, San Francisco, CA, Mark asking to be identified by first name only for fear of reputational damage. worked longer. (Image credit: Aaron Wojack/The New York Times)

The same scenario was playing out in Texas the day after Mark’s troubles began. A Houston toddler had an endometrial infection, his father wrote in an online post, asking to be identified by name only, at the request of his pediatrician, using his Android. took a photo, and the photo was automatically backed up to his Google Photos. She then sent it to her wife through her service she chatted with Google.

When Cassio was trying to buy a house, his Gmail account was deactivated. He asked his mortgage broker to change his email address, which made the broker suspicious until a Casio real estate agent vouched for it.

It was a headache, Cassio said.

The technology industry’s first tool to seriously disrupt the mass online exchanges of so-called child pornography was PhotoDNA, a database of known abuse images converted into their own digital code. It can be used to quickly go through a large number of images to find matches, even if the photo has been slightly altered. After Microsoft released his PhotoDNA in 2009, Facebook and other tech companies used it to root out users distributing illegal and harmful images.

An even bigger breakthrough came in 2018 when Google developed an artificial intelligence tool that could recognize never-before-seen exploitative images of children. That meant finding known images of abused children, as well as images of unknown victims who could be rescued by authorities. made available.

Photos of Marks and Cassios were automatically uploaded from their phones to Google’s servers and flagged by the technology. A Google spokesperson said the company only scans when users engage in positive behavior. This includes when a user’s phone backs up photos to the company’s cloud.

Google’s human content moderators review photos after being flagged by AI to ensure they meet the federal definition of child sexual abuse. If Google makes such a finding, it will lock the user’s account, search for other exploitative material, and report it to his Cyber ​​Tipline at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as required by federal law. increase.

In 2021, CyberTipline reported that it warned authorities of the potential for more than 4,260 new child victims. Among them were the sons of Mark and Cassio.

In December, Mark received an envelope in the mail from the San Francisco Police Department. It contained a letter informing him that he was being investigated and a copy of the search warrant provided to Google and his internet service provider. Investigators wanted everything Marks had on his Google account. Internet searches, location history, messages, all documents, photos and videos stored in your company.

A search related to a child exploitation video took place in February, less than a week after he took the picture of his son.

Mark called investigator Nicholas Hillard and said the case was closed. Hillard tried to get in touch with Mark, but his phone number and email address didn’t work.

The incident did not meet the elements of a crime and it was determined that no crime had occurred, Hillard wrote in the report.

Mark appealed to Google again and filed a police report, but to no avail.

Casio was also investigated by the police. Last fall, a detective from the Houston Police Department called and told him to come to the police station.

He was soon acquitted after Casio showed detectives his interactions with the pediatrician. I couldn’t.

Not all pictures of naked children are pornographic, exploitative, or abusive. Carissa Byrne Hessick, a law professor at the University of North Carolina who has written about child pornography crimes, said legally defining what constitutes sexual abuse imagery can be complicated. I’m here.

But Hessick said he agreed with police that medical images were out of scope. No child abuse, she said. Filmed for non-sexual reasons.

I’ve seen pictures of my son that Mark took. The decision to flag them was understandable. They are explicit pictures of children’s genitalia. But context matters. Taken by a concerned parent for a sick child.

We recognize that telemedicine, especially in the age of COVID, requires parents to photograph their children for diagnosis. The company consulted pediatricians to help human reviewers understand conditions that could appear in photographs taken for medical reasons.

Mark asks to be identified by first name only for fear of reputational damage with his son in San Francisco, Calif., August 6, 2022 (Image credit: Aaron Wojack/The New York Times)

Cassio was told earlier this year by a customer support representative that he was violating the chat service’s terms of service for using Google Hangouts to send his wife a photo.

As for Mark, Google’s Lily said the reviewer didn’t detect any rashes or redness in the photos he took, and in subsequent reviews of his account, a young six-month-old who thought Google had a problem too. He said he found a video of the child lying in bed with a naked woman.

Mark does not remember this video and no longer has access to it, but it is of a private moment that he would have been prompted to capture without knowing that someone else would see or judge it. He said it sounded like

I can imagine. I woke up one morning. It was a wonderful day with his wife and her son. Mark said he wanted to document the moment. All this could have been avoided if I had slept in my pajamas.

A Google spokesperson said the company supports the decision even though law enforcement acquitted the two men.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.

